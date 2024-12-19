These Massive ‘Great Dane’ Cannabis Pre-Rolls Are Here For The Holidays

These seven-gram, pre-rolled joints are available as luxe collector’s editions.

(Dog Walkers)

Pre-rolls are one of the best ways to show love to your friends and family during the holiday season, but Dog Walkers Prerolls wants to make sure that you can share the wealth no matter how big the circle is. The Great Dane Pre-Roll is a massive, seven-gram pre-rolled joint. Each of the numbered limited edition joints comes in a collector’s box and glass crutch, which makes for a beautiful presentation if this is being rolled out as a gift.

(Dog Walkers)

But in my opinion, this is far better used as a show stopper for your favorite holiday function, when you can break it out with a good-looking ashtray and a nice lighter, and let everyone get in on the fun. Everyone loves the discretion of a vape, but even with the best-looking batteries and the most aesthetically pleasing devices attached, they still can’t hold a candle to a timeless flower-powered high.

(Dog Walkers)

But grabbing one may require a bit of effort. Great Danes went on sale this month in Illinois. For $150, you get the whole package, though this year you’ll have to find them at RISE dispensary locations in Illinois only. In the meantime, my favorite mini Dogwalkers (which weigh in at .35 grams) come in small tins of five or twelve. They may not pass all the way around a large circle, but they’re great for a quick cousin walk with your favorite few family members.

(Dog Walkers)

Dogwalkers will hopefully have more volume of the Great Dane available next year (and in more locations), so if you miss out this year, just remember to start your shopping early for next holiday season.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for perspectives on drinks, and stuff.