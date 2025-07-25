This $27 Million Waldorf Astoria Penthouse Is Officially The Priciest Home In Tampa Bay History

Featured amenities within the 10,000-square-foot penthouse will include a 50-foot private pool, Italian bathroom vanities with stone countertops and advanced smart home technologies.

(Waldorf Astoria)

The penthouse at the future Waldorf Astoria Residences St. Petersburg has sold for $27 million, marking the highest-priced residential sale in the history of the Greater Tampa Bay Area. The stunning two-story rooftop residence was acquired by an unnamed “local business leader and longtime supporter of St. Petersburg,” developers announced on Tuesday.

The record-setting sale at the 50-story luxury Florida property, which is currently under development, is also set to become the tallest building in St. Petersburg and kickstarts Waldorf Astoria’s entry into Florida’s west coast luxury real estate market. Smith & Associates Real Estate is handling exclusive sales for the ritzy residences, which are being developed by PMG and St. Petersburg-based co-developer Feldman Equities along with with City Office REIT, Inc. and Hilton hotels.

(Waldorf Astoria)

“This record-breaking sale of the penthouse at Waldorf Astoria Residences St. Petersburg speaks to the extraordinary flight to quality we’re seeing in the area as it evolves into a world-class waterfront destination,” said Kevin Maloney, Founder and CEO of PMG, in a statement announcing the historic sale. “There’s a real energy in St. Petersburg right now, with a growing demand for elevated, design-driven living in energetic urban settings, and this project reflects that momentum. We’re proud to be a part of shaping the next chapter of the city and its skyline.”

(Waldorf Astoria)

Upon completion, the penthouse will span 10,684 square feet of interior space, offering expansive views of St. Petersburg and the bay. The buyer will collaborate directly with PMG to design a custom layout, allowing for an unprecedented level of personalization. Featured amenities will include a 50-foot private pool, bespoke kitchen finishes curated by luxury home design firm BAMO, a private foyer, custom-built closets, Italian bathroom vanities with stone countertops, contemporary lighting, and advanced smart home technologies.

(Waldorf Astoria)

Designed by CUBE 3 with interiors by the award-winning firm BAMO, Waldorf Astoria Residences St. Petersburg aims to introduce a new era of luxury living, drawing inspiration from the Waldorf Astoria legacy and the city’s vibrant arts and cultural scene. Each fully finished two- and three-bedroom residence, ranging from 2,031 to 3,408 square feet, will feature expansive terraces and luxurious finishes.

Residents will also gain access to more than 43,000 square feet of world-class amenities. A highlight will be the Peacock Alley-inspired Sky Lounge on level 46, a signature space for the brand, featuring a Sunset bar, a spacious pool deck, and luxurious lounge areas. The building will also incorporate over 73,000 square feet of Class-A office space and approximately 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, integrating the property with its urban surroundings.

(Waldorf Astoria)

Jonathan Wingo, Global Head of Residential Programs for Hilton, added in a statement: “Waldorf Astoria Residences St. Petersburg is redefining luxury living by creating bespoke offerings that truly resonate within the local market, elevated by the Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of exceptional service. This landmark sale is a testament to the value a Waldorf Astoria Residences brings to its residents and the destination.”

Check out a first look at renderings of the record-breaking property above.