This 34-Foot Saxdor Yachts Sports Boat Is Maritime Perfection

The Saxdor 340 GTWA’s bow can comfortably seat 5 to 6 people and be transformed into a sunbed.

(Saxodor Yachts)

While superyachts seem to get bigger and better in nearly impossible fashion (some concepts to the tune of $1 billion), Finnish boatmaker Saxdor Yachts proposes something smaller, sleeker and seriously cool in the luxury boating category.

(Saxdor Yachts)

The just-announced Saxdor Yachts 340 GTWA, making its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, channels classic sport boats of days gone by, as the company builds off the success of previous sporting boat models. The 340 GTWA “is positioned as a keystone in Saxdor’s lineup, offering a long-awaited balance of size and functionality.”

(Saxodor Yachts)

The 34-foot boat is the company’s first wheelhouse walkaround model, boasting space for five-to-six people at its bow (which conveniently transitions into a sunbed). The helm boasts a sliding door for ease of access, while a three-person sofa gives the boat a more leisurely aspect. Its side terraces are “an exceptional feature for a boat of this size that truly sets this model apart in its category,” Saxdor Yachts notes.

(Saxodor Yachts)

A below-deck forward double cabin features what the company calls “ample natural light,” while an aft cabin can also accommodate two people for overnight trips as well as day cruises. The latest and greatest addition joins models like the Saxdor Yachts 400 GTC, embodying what the company calls “the brand’s dedication to delivering a superior boating experience through thoughtful design.”

(Saxdor Yachts 400 GTC/Courtesy of Saxdor Yachts)

The 340 model builds off the previous success of the carefully crafted 400 GTC, itself an ode to more accessible, streamlined and yet stylish boating. Saxdor Yachts notes the flagship 400 GTC, with two forward double cabins and a “luminous, cozy interior) is an ode to practicality as well as luxurious design: “Every inch is impeccably designed, balancing practicality with a sense of style that impresses at every glance.” For boating that goes above and beyond, the new 340 GTWA (price to be announced) appears to float handsomely among the existing Saxdor Yachts lineup.