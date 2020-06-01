Watch UFC Champion Jon Jones Confront Two Protesters And Take Away Their Spray Cans

"As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way..."

Jon Jones Getty Images

Peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers took place across the United States over the weekend. But as night fell in big cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Albuquerque, many protests were marred by violence and mayhem, with rioters burning police vehicles, looting stores, and tagging buildings with graffiti.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

UFC legend Jon "Bones" Jones, the longtime light heavyweight champ, was in Albuquerque on Sunday night, and evidently decided he wasn't going to sit around and just watch things go south—the overall cause was too important to be derailed. Jones's actions were captured on video and the footage was posted on his Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jones didn't wade in kicking ass, he simply used the physical authority that comes with being one of the greatest mixed martial artists alive. It was an impressive display of both civic consciousness and self-discipline, considering what he could've done to anyone dumb enough to physically challenge him.

Jones addressed the idiocy of rioting in his caption for the video:

Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the fuck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? 🤬🤬 As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your shit. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.

Jones's point: 'Come get your kids off the damn streets before I have to do it for you.'

Protests were expected to continue throughout the week, but some Albuquerque taggers will think twice before heading out to replace their spray paint supplies.