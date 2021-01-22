When Will Everyone Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021?

When do you think most Americans who want a COVID-19 vaccine will be vaccinated in 2021? Vote now via VersusGame on your phone!

Getty Images

Go to versusgame.com on your phone NOW to vote here on whether 80% Americans who want a vaccination against COVID-19 will get an injection by September 1, 2021.

VersusGame

President Joe Biden's most urgent issue is to win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans, battered the economy and caused widespread stir-craziness everywhere.

We're all ready to get back to normal, but when will enough Americans get the COVID-19 vaccine for that to begin to actually happen? It really depends on each person's health, what they do for a living, and where they live.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

States will handle immunization campaigns differently, and Americans are urged to keep taking measures to protect themselves and their families until they're inoculated.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So yes, we all have to continue to wear masks, socially distance, avoid large gatherings and regularly wash our hands.

Health care workers, the elderly, and other high-risk populations will get vaccinated before the general public. Dr. Vivek Murthy, Biden's nominee for surgeon general, said he estimates it may take until late spring to finish vaccinating high-risk populations at the earliest.

That means mid-summer or fall may be a "realistic" timeline for the general public to begin vaccinations, he told NBC last month.

"If everything goes well, we may see a circumstance where, by late spring, people who are in lower-risk categories can get this vaccine," Murthy said. "But that would really require everything to go exactly on schedule.

"I think it's more realistic to assume that it may be closer to mid-summer, early fall when this vaccine makes its way to the general population."

Go to versusgame.com on your phone NOW to vote here on whether 80% Americans who want a vaccination against COVID-19 will get an injection by September 1, 2021.

VersusGame is the #1 online prediction game where you win for being right. Pick the winning outcome of challenges between your favorite celebrities, musicians, brands, and companies for cash prizes and internet glory.

Players use knowledge or research statistics to predict who will win. Select your answer by either swiping or clicking on your choice. When the game ends, you’ll get the results of who won, and who lost. So what are you waiting for? Go to VersusGame now and follow @versusgameofficial on Instagram.