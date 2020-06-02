Where to Donate In Support Of Protest and Justice Efforts Across the U.S.

The George Floyd mural at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis, in front of the CUP Foods where George Floyd died. Getty Images

The wrongful death of George Floyd after a fatal encounter with Minneapolis police has sparked outrage in the form of nationwide protests and condemnations of police brutality on social media. But people are also being encouraged to go beyond sharing messages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and actually donate to organizations working to end injustice.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

One such effort is the Justice For George Floyd page on Change.org. Started by 15-year-old Kellen S. of Oregon, the petition became the website's most-signed ever after surpassing 6 million signatures on May 30. Users are asked to donate in order to boost the petition's visibility. As of June 2, it had racked up nearly 11.5 million signatures.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Another hugely successful initiative is the GoFundMe started by Floyd's family, with a target of $1.5 million. The money was intended to cover funeral and burial costs (though a rep for Floyd Mayweather says the retired boxer wants to pay for the funeral), counseling services, legal fees, and continued care for Floyd's children. More than 350,000 people have already donated $9.2 million as of June 2.

If you're looking to make a donation to a worthy cause, here's a list of more organizations working to reform police practices and support racial justice to consider: