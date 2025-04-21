Win $30,000 & A London Photoshoot With Maxim’s ‘Elegance’ Competition

The latest Maxim Cover Girl contest is all about class and sophistication—register now through June 22.

(Canva)

Big dreams deserve a bold stage. Welcome to Elegance—the modeling competition where class meets cash. The winner won’t just take home a $30,000 cash prize—they’ll jet off across the pond to London for a royal-inspired photoshoot fit for a queen, and earn a coveted feature in Maxim magazine. And because true elegance gives back, we’re adding a $15,000 donation to the charity of her choice.

(Pexels)

Sophistication. Grace. Timeless beauty. Elegance isn’t just a competition—it’s a crowning moment. This all-new modeling experience whisks contenders away to the heart of Great Britain, where charm, poise, and royal-level style take center stage. Think ball gowns, luxe silhouettes, and that unforgettable feeling of stepping into your power. It’s about commanding attention—with class. Because every woman deserves her princess moment… and Maxim is here to make it happen.

What’s In The Maxim Elegance Competition Prize Package?

Looking like royalty doesn’t come cheap—so we’re putting $30,000 in the winner’s hands to do it right. In true regal fashion, Maxim will also donate $15,000 to the charity of her choice—because real queens give back. Then it’s wheels-up to London for a royal getaway, where the city’s everlasting elegance will be matched only by hers. She’ll step into a luxury photoshoot designed to capture her crowning moment—and land a feature in Maxim magazine to share her story with the world.

(Canva)

From Big Ben to Buckingham Palace, London’s iconic backdrops await our winner. This is your moment to fall in love with your regal side and show the world what a modern-day princess looks like. London is calling. There’s no time like the present. Registration ends on June 22, 2025.

How To Enter The Elegance Competition

Elegance starts with a single step—and this one’s effortless. Signing up is free, fast, and your ticket to the spotlight. Head to covergirl.maxim.com, throw your tiara in the ring, and let the world see what royalty really looks like. Maxim‘s cutting-edge modeling competition platform is where bold ambition meets real opportunity. More than just a competition, you’ll:

Discover new challenges that spark your creativity.

Connect with rising talent and seasoned industry pros.

Get exclusive tips and behind-the-scenes insight from our powerhouse host.

This isn’t just a contest. It’s a launchpad. At Maxim, we’re building more than a spotlight—we’re building a community of women ready to own the moment and make it last.

(Unsplash)

Your Vote, Your Champion

This isn’t just her journey—it’s yours, too. Be part of the moment and help crown the very first Maxim Elegance champion. All you need is a Maxim VIP account and an eye for sophistication. Cast your votes for the model who embodies grace, power, and that unmistakable regal glow.

Here’s how it works:

Public voting rounds kick things off—every vote counts. Model interviews bring the competition to a professional level. A panel of professional judges will crown the champion.

Stay in the loop and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook—because this is one competition you don’t want to miss.