World Poker Tour & Artist Daniel Arsham Launch Collectible Poker Chips Limited To Just 100 Sets

“The collaboration was an opportunity to push the boundaries of a traditional poker set.”

(WPT Arsham Poker Set)

The World Poker Tour and artist Daniel Arsham are launching a limited-edition poker chip set that merges high-level gaming and modern art in an exclusive new collector’s set. Available in a worldwide limited run of just 100 sets, each priced at $5,000, the WPT Arsham Poker Set offers a unique opportunity for collectors and poker enthusiasts alike to own another piece of Arsham’s functional art—he previously worked with Swiss watchmaker Hublot to create a stunning crystal pocket watch dubbed the Arsham Drop.

This exclusive collaboration reimagines signature Arsham motifs through the high-stakes lens of poker. The WPT Arsham Poker Set is encased in a custom-designed anodized aluminum case by Arsham Studio, channeling Arsham’s “future relic” aesthetic. The set includes 350 ceramic poker chips, two original decks of linen cards, an anodized aluminum dealer button, and a Certificate of Authenticity.

(WPT Arsham Poker Set)

Arsham draws inspiration from poker and classic gaming for this collection, reinterpreting them through his own take on fictional archaeology. The result is a poker set that elevates the gaming experience while also serving as an arty statement piece. “The collaboration was an opportunity to push the boundaries of a traditional poker set,” said Arsham in a statement announcing the release. “Through materials, texture, and form, I wanted each element to evoke a sense of refinement and permanence, a testament to the culture and energy of the poker world.”

Over 22 seasons, World Poker Tour—the biggest brand in televised and digital poker—has awarded over $1.35 billion in prize money. “Partnering with Daniel has allowed for some truly unprecedented moments and pieces over the past couple years,” said WPT CEO Adam Pliska. “And now, through Daniel’s visionary artistry, we are proud to release an elegantly designed poker chip set that can be obtained by art and poker enthusiasts from across the globe.”

The WPT Arsham Poker Set—available beginning Feb. 14—is WPT’s first foray into the luxury poker collectibles, marking a milestone for art-loving poker fans.