‘World’s 50 Best’ Reveals The Top Restaurants In North America

Check out every top-rated restaurant in America, Mexico, and Canada that made the hallowed list.

(World's 50 Best)

(World’s 50 Best)

A sparsely decorated Chicago eatery with a focus on farm-fresh ingredients and flavors from the Midwest has been dubbed the best restaurant in North America. One of several regional efforts curated by the “World’s 50 Best” brand by culinary media company William Reed, the second-ever North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list is led by Smyth, located in Chicago’s epicurean-centric West Loop neighborhood and the only reastaurant in the city that currently holds three Michelin stars.

(World’s 50 Best)

Smyth was founded by culinary power couple John and Karen Uri Shields, who originally met while working in the kitchen at the now-defunct Charlie Trotter’s, a trailblazing venue in Chicago’s fine dining scene. The pair later moved to rural Smyth County, Virginia where they honed the use of locally grown and foraged produce at their Town House restaurant, before they returned in 2016 to open Smyth.

(Galdones Photography)

Following Smyth in the top 10 is Eight (No.2) in Calgary, named The Best Restaurant in West Canada 2026, and Restaurant Pearl Morissette (No.3) in Lincoln, awarded The Best Restaurant in Central Canada 2026. Dakar NOLA (No.4) in New Orleans is awarded The Best Restaurant in South USA 2026, Mon Lapin (No.5) from Montreal is The Best Restaurant in East Canada 2026, and Albi (No.6) from Washington DC, is also recognized as The Best Restaurant in Northeast USA 2026. Atomix (No.7) in New York City, Quetzal (No.8) in Toronto, Tanière3 (No.9) in Quebec City, and César (No.10) in New York City complete the top 10. Overall, the list includes 14 restaurants from Canada and 36 from the United States.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “The second edition of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants celebrates the extraordinary diversity, creativity, and excellence that define the region’s dining scene. From pioneering dining institutions to bold new voices, the list reflects the depth and dynamism of North America’s rich culinary landscape. Congratulations to Smyth, crowned The Best Restaurant in North America 2026, and to all the chefs and teams whose passion and creativity continue to push the industry forward.” See the full list of the North America’s 50 Best Restaurants below.

North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026