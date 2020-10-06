These 'Sexy Mail-In Ballot' Halloween Costumes Are Real, and They're Spectacular

Yandy

Yandy's current selection of sexy Halloween costumes might just spike participation in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The online lingerie retailer behind last year's Mister Rogers-themed "Nicest Neighbor" disguise is back to capitalize on the hot-button issue of mail-in voting with a selection of particularly topical looks.

For $29.95, one can squeeze into a "Mail-In Ballot" pull-on tube dress complete with details like "Official Ballot Enclosed" red stamp, and "First Class Mail" print, a black barcode, two "I Voted" bust stickers, and various other details.

Another "Postal Babe" uniform, priced at $54.95, lets wearers cosplay as a scantily-clad USPS worker with a short-sleeved blue crop top, "Letter Carrier" chest patch, navy blue mini-shorts, and a white fabric belt. (The pictured replica mail bin is not included.)

Among the most revealing offerings is a simple pair of "I Voted" pasties featuring a patriotic red, white and blue color scheme, priced at $7.95.

Yandy has sold timely costumes for years, and the Phoenix, Arizona-based brand's current lineup is clearly no exception.

“I think that it has been a difficult year for everybody with quarantine, with all the changes,” Pilar Quintana-Williams, Yandy’s vice president of merchandising, told Business Insider. “The stakes are high. But again, we want to bring humor and we want to bring lightheartedness to the holiday.”

In case you're wondering, a Yandy rep added that the company will definitely not be making a coronavirus costume.