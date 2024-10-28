5 Disruptive Entrepreneurs To Watch Right Now

These game-changers are making waves in combat sports, real estate, health and wellness, insurance and behavioral therapy.

(Adobe Stock Images)

In the dynamic world of business, disruptive entrepreneurs have always been at the forefront of innovation, economic growth, and societal transformation. These game-changers represent a diverse range of sectors, from combat sports and real estate to health and wellness, insurance, and behavioral therapy. They demonstrate exceptional leadership skills, innovative thinking, and an unrelenting pursuit of their unique visions. Examining their journeys provides valuable insights into the strategies, mindsets, and philosophies that have propelled them to success in their respective fields.

David Feldman: Revitalizing Bare-Knuckle Boxing For Today’s Audience

(David Feldman)

Philadelphia native David Feldman is making a significant global impact in the combat sports industry as the founder and president of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Established in 2018, BKFC is the first promotion to hold a sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing event in the United States since the 19th century, breathing new life into this historic sport.

Growing up in a boxing family—his father, Marty Feldman, was a respected trainer and promoter—David was immersed in the sport from an early age. This deep-rooted connection inspired him to create a platform that honors the tradition of bare-knuckle boxing while implementing modern safety standards. BKFC events feature fighters from diverse combat backgrounds, offering a raw and authentic experience that appeals to both purists and new fans alike.

Under Feldman’s leadership, BKFC has experienced rapid growth, expanding its reach both nationally and internationally. The organization has hosted events across the United States and has begun branching out to countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and Thailand. By focusing on fighter safety with stringent medical protocols, Feldman ensures that the integrity of the sport remains intact while pushing it into the mainstream.

What sets Feldman apart is his innovative approach to promoting combat sports. By blending the primal appeal of bare-knuckle fighting with contemporary production and marketing strategies, he has positioned BKFC as a major player in the industry. His vision includes not just revitalizing a forgotten sport, but reimagining its potential for a worldwide audience hungry for new forms of entertainment.

Josh Felber: Innovating Entrepreneurship Through Integrated Living

(Josh Felber)

Josh Felber is a seasoned entrepreneur dedicated to helping “parent-preneurs” achieve time freedom through an integrated lifestyle that balances faith, family, fitness, and business. Starting his first company at the age of 14, he has since owned and operated over 17 businesses across various industries in the past 40-plus years.

His diverse portfolio includes ventures in real estate, tactical gear, health and wellness, and even a Formula 4 motorsports race team called the FLBR Motorsport. As an Emmy Award winner and host of the top-ranked Making Bank TV show, Felber has been featured in leading business publications, sharing his insights on entrepreneurship and personal development. Felber’s most recent venture in the health and longevity space is BioLongevityLabs.com, which looks to help people optimize their health to feel better and live longer.

Felber emphasizes the importance of integrating all aspects of life to achieve true success. “By aligning your personal and professional goals, you create a synergy that propels you forward,” he explains. His upcoming book, Uncovering The Mindset and Success Strategies of the Top 1%, aims to provide readers with actionable steps to cultivate their own integrated lifestyles.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Felber advocates leveraging the power of omnipresence and networking. “Being present across multiple platforms and engaging with your audience is key to building strong relationships and expanding your reach,” he advises. His approach underscores the significance of adaptability, consistent branding, and meaningful engagement to grow one’s entrepreneurial success.

Shilo Nicolls: A Multifaceted Leader Empowering Through Multiple Ventures

(Shilo Nicolls)

With over 15 years in the gaming and hospitality industry, Shilo Nicolls has become a dynamic force in the business world. Based in Las Vegas, she is the CEO and Founder of Legacy Life Group LLC, a venture that brings a people-first approach to life and health insurance. Inspired by her parents’ entrepreneurial journey, Shilo aspired to be her own boss and build a community that empowers others, especially women.

Shilo wears multiple hats across various companies. She is the Vice President of Talent Acquisition for Momentum Ventures NYC LLC, Senior Vice President of General Marketing LLC, and Vice President of Employee Happiness at Serendipity Family Holdings LLC. Additionally, she serves as President of Recovery Dynamics Group LLC and CEO of Legacy Life Group LLC. Each role underscores her commitment to fostering environments where employees and clients thrive.

At Legacy Life Group, the focus is on genuinely benefiting clients. “We prioritize improving our clients’ lives over making a sale,” Shilo explains. “If a policy doesn’t offer a better deal or enhance their family’s well-being, we’d rather not sell it.” This client-first philosophy sets the company apart in a competitive industry.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Shilo offers candid advice: “Don’t lie to yourself. Know what you’re good at and what you’re not. Surround yourself with people who excel where you don’t, and never feel threatened by what you don’t know. Empower others to help you succeed.” Her vision extends beyond business success; she aims to positively impact both employees and customers by helping them secure financial stability for their families.

Jessica Wolf: Elevating Miami Real Estate With Culture & Integrity

(Jessica Wolf)

A Miami Beach native with Cuban and Colombian roots, Jessica Wolf brings a rich cultural heritage to her role as a top-producing real estate agent at Luxe Properties LLC. With eight years at the brokerage, she ranks among the top 20 producers out of 700 agents, exemplifying excellence and dedication in a competitive market.

Jessica’s approach to real estate is grounded in accessibility and integrity. “I work with every price point and try to help everyone,” she explains. “Giving back multiplies on a bigger scale than you can ever imagine.” Her philosophy centers on transparency and a relentless drive to exceed expectations, not just meeting, but surpassing the needs of her clients.

At Luxe Properties, Jessica is part of a team that values diversity and ethical business practices. The brokerage provides both residential and commercial services, catering to end-users and investors alike. Known for its commitment to excellence, the company prioritizes doing the right thing in every transaction. “Doing the right thing is always the best approach when it comes to business,” Jessica notes, emphasizing the firm’s core beliefs.

Outside of her professional life, Jessica is an avid traveler and foodie who enjoys exploring new places and cuisines. She is an active member of the Young Professionals Network (YPN), demonstrating her dedication to personal growth and community involvement.

For those embarking on their entrepreneurial journey, Jessica offers heartfelt advice: “Just keep pushing every day. The moment you want to give up is the moment you have to step on the gas. Those who keep striving to be their best version usually end up with their breakthrough.”

Looking ahead, Jessica envisions her team at Luxe Properties continuing to grow and flourish. Her properties’ increased visibility online has solidified her position as a go-to realtor in Miami, and she remains committed to raising the standards in every transaction.

Leo Climaco: Empowering Families & Leaders Through Compassion & Coaching

(Leo Climaco)

An immigrant from Brazil with humble beginnings, Leo Climaco is the Founder and CEO of Behaviors of NYC LLC and Alpha Force LLC. Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, he is a husband, father, entrepreneur, author, speaker, podcaster, coach, and mentor. His journey is one of perseverance and dedication to making a positive impact on others.

At Behaviors of NYC LLC, Leo and his wife provide in-home and in-school behavioral therapy for children with autism. Partnering with the New York City Department of Education, they’ve been a fundamental part of their community for six years, offering essential services that support families and children in need.

Through Alpha Force LLC, Leo extends his passion for helping others by coaching entrepreneurial family men. “We help leaders elevate to achieve their goals faster while maximizing their impact in the world,” he explains. The program focuses on aligning men with their personal truths across body, faith, family, and business, fostering a holistic approach to personal and professional development.

For those considering entrepreneurship, Leo’s advice is straightforward: “Never give up. Failure is an illusion. You’re only three feet from gold. Take action and control what you can. What you can’t control, put in God’s hands.” His own motivation stems from a lifelong dream of being his own boss and building a business that makes a difference. Inspired by working closely with successful business leaders, he combined his drive with real-world experience to forge his own path.

Looking ahead, Leo envisions expanding his therapy agency by opening a school in South Florida for children with autism, aiming to help more families. With his podcast, The Leo Climaco Podcast, he seeks to interview influential figures to provide insights into greatness. Through his coaching program, he aspires to create a movement of leaders equipped to make significant positive impacts in the world.