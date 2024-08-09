50 Cent & Ryan Kavanaugh Take On Hollywood With Influencer-Driven GENTV

The new streaming service’s instantly successful debut movie, “Skill House,” stars 50 Cent and social media sensation Bryce Hall.

Bryce Hall in “Skill House” (GENTV)

Presented by APG

GENTV’s debut movie, Skill House, debuted to an eager audience of millions of streamers. The immediate success comes as no surprise when you consider power players behind the cinematic event: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the film’s leading man, and GENTV was founded by Ryan Kavanaugh, the ambitious entrepreneur who has produced/financed over 250 feature films and created game-changing Hollywood finance company Relativity Media.

Kavanaugh’s career has been marked by his innovative approach and his talent for turning challenges into opportunities. From the brokering Marvel Studios at inception in 2006 to designing the Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) model, Kavanaugh has consistently sought to push the boundaries of what is possible in the industry. His latest venture, GENTV, merges social media and cinema, taking full advantage of the growing influence of social media stars.

By leveraging the vast followings of social media influencers, GENTV employs an innovative method to engage audiences and deliver content. This approach was vividly realized with the release of Skill House, a film that combines horror elements with social media culture. Starring 50 Cent and Bryce Hall and produced by 50 Cent, Kavanaugh and REALM Agency founder Shane Valdez, Skill House broke streaming records by garnering over 6 million views and an average watch time of over 9 minutes in just 48 hours. Originally conceived by Kavanaugh and penned by Saw franchise writer Josh Stolberg, Skill House follows 10 top influencers who are kidnapped and forced into a deadly social media competition orchestrated by the masked “Triller Killer.” Survival depends on public votes, and in this ultimate popularity contest, only one will emerge alive. Clout is life.

The financial model underpinning GENTV is as revolutionary as its content. Episodes are sold at prices ranging from $0.99 to $1.99, and by leveraging social media stars for direct selling, GENTV can generate substantial revenue before a film’s release. This approach has already projected revenues in excess of $20 million from shorts pre-release, achieved with minimal marketing costs. This model not only guarantees high engagement but also maximizes profitability, setting a new standard for the entertainment industry.

Importantly, the shorts provide distinct content from the movie, creating an additional layer of engagement. “We believe that since we will have all of the customer and user data from the shorts, we have a one-on-one connection with the end-ticket buyer. We will be able to drive the audience into theaters in a whole new manner,” said Kavanaugh.

In a strategic move, Kavanaugh and Valdez merged GENTV with REALM Agency. This merger has enabled GENTV to leverage in-house capabilities to maintain creative control and streamline production, resulting in high-quality films that resonate with audiences—the next six will also be produced by Valdez. REALM boasts over 60 creative professionals, allowing for an unprecedented level of attention to detail in every aspect of filmmaking. “I am able to do what I have never been able to do before: have an entire team working through the editing process to find the best way to approach not just the editing of the movie but every scene of the movie. Every scene is its own movie now, from the editing, to the FX, to the color lighting and music, and it’s just been awesome. The best creative experience I’ve had,” said Kavanaugh.

GENTV’s approach to distribution is equally innovative, combining short-form episodic films with traditional full-length features to cater to diverse viewing preferences. This flexible strategy ensures there is something for everyone, keeping audiences highly engaged.

With Skill House set for a 3,000-screen release on Halloween weekend and an impressive A- audience rating, it seems Kavanaugh has another bona fide hit on his hands. As media consumption trends shift, GENTV’s model of influencer-driven content is perfectly positioned to capitalize on these changes. Audiences increasingly seek content that is both engaging and easily accessible, and GENTV delivers on both fronts.