Attorney Morris Bart Is Driven By His Passion For Justice And Community

Based in New Orleans, the thriving lawyer wants to use his knowledge and experience to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

(Morris Bart)

Members of the Maxim editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

While most lawyers strive to build an impressive record by winning lawsuits, New Orleans personal injury lawyer Morris Bart stands as a welcoming change because of his commitment to helping people. His thriving career in the legal field is largely driven by his passion for justice and dedication to giving back to his community.

Legal Inspirations

Bart’s love for people and deep gratitude for the New Orleans community inspired him to pursue a career in law. For him, becoming a lawyer has always been about more than just winning in the courtroom. Bart wants to use his knowledge and experience to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

Early in his career, Bart recognized that the legal system can be intimidating for people who are unfamiliar with it. To address this problem, he created a practice that mainly focuses on helping clients overcome legal challenges and eventually secure justice. Despite being in a field known for hardcore professionalism, Bart’s philosophy is rooted in empathy. He ensures that every client who seeks legal consultation at his practice feels supported, heard, and understood.

Setting New Trends as a Legal Advertiser

Bart’s journey was replete with hurdles. During the initial phase of his career, he faced staunch opposition when he aimed to lead the charge for legal advertising in the United States. During that time, this practice was relatively new. Lawsuits, hearings, and criticism were part of his daily battle to establish the right to advertise.

For Bart, advertising was an opportunity to reach those who needed legal help but didn’t know where to start. He persisted in his battle to pave the way for his success and also transformed the industry by making legal services more accessible to all. Today, Bart’s law firm is recognized as a trusted name in the field of personal injury. The firm is known for serving thousands of clients each year.

A People-First Philosophy

Bart stands out from other legal professionals because of his people-centered approach. He believes that clients should always come first for a lawyer and has also instilled this philosophy in his team. For many clients, their first interaction with a lawyer can be overwhelming. This is where Bart and his team are working hard to guide them with empathy, care, and clarity at every step of the legal process.

By emphasizing empathy, Bart has secured lasting trust between the firm and its clients. This trust has further solidified the firm’s reputation as a symbol of support for those who are seeking justice but are afraid of the complexities involved in the process.

Achievements and Philanthropy

Bart’s hard work and client-first approach have earned him numerous accolades throughout his career. He has been named a “Super Lawyer,” a “Million Dollar Advocate,” and Gambit Weekly’s “Best Attorney.” However, he considers his philanthropic contributions his greatest achievements.

Bart and his wife established the Cathy and Morris Bart Volunteer Center at the Second Harvest Food Bank as a means of giving back to the community. Bart has also served as an Assistant District Attorney, further demonstrating his dedication to the New Orleans community that helped shape his success.

Guided by Timeless Advice

One of the key influences in Bart’s life has been his father, a real estate professional with a deeper understanding of the value of hard work and marketing. His father’s advice, “Early to bed, early to rise, work like hell, and advertise,” gradually became the foundation of Bart’s work ethic, shaping his approach to his legal career. This simple philosophy helped him plan winning business strategies to scale his firm and expand its impact across the South Gulf Coast region.

The Path Ahead

Bart remains passionate about his work and has no plans to retire. His firm continues to grow, helping clients with personal injury cases and expanding its services to include storm claims. For Bart, the ultimate goal has always been to help as many people as possible, and that vision remains steadfast.

Bart’s journey is about breaking barriers in the legal profession and staying true to one’s mission of helping others. With his simple philosophy and empathetic approach, he has built a career and legacy that goes beyond the courtroom.