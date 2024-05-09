Best Mattresses For Couples: Top 5 Hybrid Beds That Aren’t Just For Sleeping

These award-winning mattresses are perfect for romantic partners.

There are many reasons why a mattress might work for you, but when it comes to more recreational reasons, what makes a mattress the best mattress for sex?

If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry. Keep reading to learn more about the five best mattresses on the market.

Best Mattresses for Sex

Best Overall Mattress for Sex: Helix Midnight Luxe

If you’re looking for the very best mattress for sex, look no further. The six-layer Helix Midnight Luxe contains memory foam for contouring and responsive, wrapped steel coils for lumbar support. Between three layers of premium foam and the zoned, individual coils, this hybrid mattress is one of the best mattresses for sex because it has the comfort and structure you need.

The Helix Midnight Luxe is also a great hybrid mattress for all sleep styles, including side sleepers and combination sleepers. The medium firmness is good for various sleep needs, so you can expect this hybrid mattress to provide you with pressure relief, spinal alignment, and back pain relief.

Pros:

Designed for contouring and pressure relief

Great for side sleepers and combination sleepers

Free of fiberglass

Backed by 100-night sleep trial and 15-year warranty

Achieved many awards including Best Overall Mattress of 2024 by Wired.com

Cons:

May not be ideal for plus-size stomach sleepers

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, RV King

Best Cooling Mattress for Sex: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe

If you are looking for the best mattress for sex, you’ll want something designed to manage body heat retention, and the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe may be one of the best cooling mattresses on the market. This six-layer hybrid mattress is made with gel-infused memory foam to help regulate body heat.

In regards to other benefits, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is ideal for hot sleepers who find themselves awakened in the middle of the night by heat and sweat. The aforementioned GlacioTex cover comes automatically with the Brooklyn Bedding, and the gel-infused memory foam adds even more cooling capabilities. These memory foam layers are incredibly responsive, which is a great bed for motion reduction. But a memory foam mattress alone can’t keep up with the cooling properties of this hybrid mattress—the inner coils also help with breathability and airflow.

This mattress was named the Best Cooling Mattress by CNET and the Best Cooling Mattress for Most People by Tom’s Guide.

Pros:

Designed to be cooling and breathable

Free shipping

Available in multiple firmness options

120-night sleep trial

Cons:

Not as thick as some other mattresses

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Soft, Medium, Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King, Short Queen, RV King, RV Bunk

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers and Sex: Nolah Evolution

The Nolah Evolution comes in three different firmnesses—Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm—because this means there’s something for everyone. Many couples choose the Luxury Firm option for its balanced, supportive feel that suits a wide range of sleepers. This seven-layer hybrid mattress redistributes body heat and relieves tension. The cushioning Euro topper soothes joints, the zoned AirFoam layer is designed with microscopic air pockets for pressure relief, and the HDMax Tri-Zone coils offer plenty of targeted support.

This support is ideal for spinal alignment and lumbar support, alleviating and preventing back pain. AirFoam even dissipates body heat faster than your standard memory foam mattress.

This hybrid mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, a 120-night sleep trial, and free shipping, which are all crucial when buying a mattress for sex and sleep. The Nolah Evolution has been ranked as the Best Hybrid Mattress For Side Sleepers by Forbes, Best Side Sleeper Mattress for Spine Alignment by Wired, and Best Mattress for Side Sleepers by USA Today.

Pros:

Breathable material

Available in a variety of firmness options

Thicker for durability

Great for back, hip, and joint pain

Cons:

May be difficult to set up on your own

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Plush, Luxury Firm, Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Best Mattress for Back Pain and Sex: Bear Elite Hybrid

The Bear Elite Hybrid is an ideal luxury mattress for sex. This six-layer mattress provides plenty of support, thanks to the zoned coil system. These individually wrapped coils are spread out for maximum edge support, durability, and motion response.

The Bear Elite Hybrid is also made with copper-infused memory foam that contours the body and helps with temperature regulation. The moisture-wicking properties make this luxury mattress easier to share with a partner, especially if you sleep hot.

Pros:

GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified

120-night sleep trial

Great edge support

Free shipping and returns

Cons:

May have a slight odor when new

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Soft, Medium, Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Best Hybrid Mattress for Sex: Leesa Sapira Hybrid

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress is a great mattress for sex because it is designed to hit that sweet spot between a medium and medium-firm feel. This six-layer hybrid mattress provides great support and bounce — the premium foam layers are designed for both pressure relief and motion response.

For the past five years, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid has been named Best Hybrid Mattress by the New York Times’ Wirecutter, and for very good reason. And it’s a great mattress for sex because it’s designed for maximum airflow and breathability to help regulate body temperature.

Pros:

Optimal for stomach sleepers

Reduces motion isolation

Great for back pain

Free of fiberglass

Cons:

No lifetime warranty

Specs:

Mattress Type: Hybrid

Firmness: Medium, Medium Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

How To Pick The Best Mattresses for Sex

When it comes to the best mattress for sex, different couples have different needs. So, to find the best mattress options on the market, you’ll have to weigh a bunch of options based on various characteristics that are important regardless of whether you’re looking for a mattress for sex, pain, or specific sleeping positions. Again, the reality is that what makes something a great mattress is going to be different for everyone. While there are some averages and consistencies amongst most consumers, some people will prefer an incredibly soft mattress, while others are looking for the most rigid sleeping experience possible. With all this in mind, the following considerations are great regardless of what you need a luxury mattress for:

High-Quality Materials

Lower-quality mattresses may not just be uncomfortable; they may also be a safety hazard. Mattresses can contain fiberglass, which can not only be bad for the skin but can also cause respiratory issues. This is why you should look for mattresses that are either GREENGUARD Gold or CertiPUR-US certified, which are both regulation agencies that test mattresses to see if they are free of fiberglass and other materials and chemicals that can pollute your indoor air, potentially causing long-term harm. Certain universal qualities make for better sleep, so focus on products that use premium memory foam, individually wrapped coils, and top-of-the-line foams that are consistently comfortable for almost everyone. You should also consider hybrid mattresses because they tend to focus on diverse, high-quality materials.

Diverse Advantages

All of the mattresses featured in this list are good for multiple sleep positions and provide several benefits. While they are all great options for the best mattress for sex, they all also bring other advantages, from motion isolation to lumbar support. All in all, even if you are looking for an ideal mattress for sex, you are also going to be sleeping on this mattress, so choose a mattress that provides sleep benefits, whether that is cooling the body, aligning the spine, or reducing motion so that a sleepless partner won’t wake you up.

Industry Recognition

Awards are a testament to the quality of the materials used by the mattress companies. While industry recognition is not entirely objective, it can help you decide whether or not a mattress is right for your specific needs.

Customer Reviews

When researching a mattress you’re interested in, check the reviews of the companies because they provide insight into what real customers are experiencing. That way, you’ll have a better understanding of the mattress quality, and how it may meet your sleep needs.

How To Find the Best Mattress for Your Needs

Because every person has different needs, you’ll also need to consider the specific things you’re looking for in a mattress:

Intended Benefits

The best luxury mattress for you is dependent on what your sleeping needs are. A medium-firm mattress is best for lumbar support and reducing back pain. There is also a deep connection between how well your body heat is regulated and how much sleep you get so a cooling mattress may be best.

Mattress Type

In most cases, you can’t go wrong with a hybrid mattress. Hybrid mattresses provide the best of both worlds, containing memory foam comfort layers as well as pocketed coils. Hybrid mattresses generally have more diverse uses than an all-spring or all-foam mattress and can accommodate more sleeping positions. But a hybrid mattress may not be the best choice for everyone, so it’s important to consider other mattress types, too. For example, you may want to look at memory foam mattresses if you are looking for something soft, or an innerspring mattress if you want more stability.

Firmness

While medium-firm mattresses are for back, joint, and hip pain, a softer mattress may be ideal for spinal alignment. Some people may even be looking for a firm mattress for back pain and for side and stomach sleeping. Your needs will determine whether a plush soft or firm mattress is best for you.

Size

If you are purchasing a mattress to share with a partner, you will, at minimum, want to purchase a queen. Twin and full-size mattresses are typically only comfortable for individuals. But the best mattresses for sex would be a California King to Alaskan King because they’re the biggest.

Life of Mattress

Mattresses can last anywhere from five to 20 years, depending on materials and durability. Thicker mattresses tend to be more durable and should last longer.

Sleeping Style

Your sleeping position says a lot about what kind of mattress you need. Side sleepers need something softer, while stomach and back sleepers do best with medium to firm mattresses. Combination sleepers may want a comfortable and supportive mattress with motion isolation — not a bouncy mattress.

Types of Mattresses

There are several mattress types that all have their benefits and disadvantages:

Hybrid

A hybrid mattress gives you the best of both worlds, providing the comfort and contour of a memory foam bed with the support and firmness of an innerspring one. You get comfort and contour from foam layers and support and firmness from innerspring coils.

Memory Foam

Traditional memory foam beds have foam layers that form around your body. This memory foam layer is great for spinal alignment and side sleepers.

Gel-Infused Foam

Gel-infused foam mattresses have little gel pods layered on top of a foam mattress. This is a good option for back pain relief, stomach sleepers, and back sleepers. Gel-infused foam is also good for hot sleepers who need temperature regulation.

Latex

Latex mattresses are made with aerated foam that is significantly bouncier than other types of foam. Latex foam creates a medium-firm feel that is preferred for back pain and stomach and back sleepers. Latex mattresses are also hypoallergenic and ideal for pressure relief.

Innerspring

An innerspring mattress is made of steel coils that are wrapped in foam, sometimes with individually wrapped coils and other times pocketed coils. Innerspring mattresses tend to be on the firmer side, making them ideal for stomach sleepers and those who have back pain.

FAQ

How long does a mattress last?

A foam or innerspring mattress can last as little as 5 years, while latex and gel-foam mattresses may last as long as 20 years. Thicker mattresses with stronger materials are more likely to last longer.

How often should I replace my mattress?

It is generally advisable to replace your mattress every seven years. Rotating or flipping your mattress twice a year can increase its lifespan.

How do I get rid of my old mattress?

You can just throw away your old mattress with the rest of your garbage, but depending on your state or neighborhood, that could incur fees that you just don’t want to pay. Some companies offer free white glove delivery and will get rid of your old mattress when they deliver your new one.

Conclusion

If you are looking for the best mattress for sex, any of the mattresses featured in this list should not only provide you and your partner with the comfort and support you need for your bedroom pleasure but can also provide you with several benefits to improve your healthy sleep. Just be sure to consider both overall mattress quality as well as its ability to meet your specific needs, and you’ll walk away with the very best mattress for sex.