BIC Launches New Flex 5 Razor For Men That’s Clinically Proven For Sensitive Skin

Featuring five long-lasting blades, a soothing lubricating strip, a pivoting head and an extended durability design that provides up to 13 smooth shaves.

BIC, the iconic razor brand with over half a century of experience in shaving innovation, just launched its all-new BIC Flex 5 Sensitive razor. The cutting-edge company revealed that its latest dermatologist-tested razor is clinically proven for sensitive skin and features five long-lasting blades intended for a close shave.

The BIC Flex 5 Sensitive razor is designed for men who value simplicity and reliability in their grooming routine, enabling guys to look sharp and feel confident every time they shave. Now that summer is officially here, men with sensitive skin are looking for a razor that easily helps them achieve a clean shave and well-groomed look, and BIC’s latest blade definitely delivers.

Key features of the all-new BIC Flex 5 Sensitive razor include:

Clinically proven for sensitive skin

Five Long Lasting Blades: Designed to deliver a close and smooth shave with durability.

Lubricating Strip: Infused with aloe, Vitamin E, almond oil, and licorice to enhance glide.

Pivoting Head: A 40-degree pivoting head that adjusts to the skin’s contours for precision and ease.

Extended Durability: Each razor is designed to provide up to 13 smooth shaves*.

According to a recent BIC survey of 1,250 men aged 16–45 who use premium razors, 87 percent reported experiencing skin issues such as dryness, irritation, itchiness, or acne in areas they regularly shave. Furthermore, 40 percent specifically indicated dealing with sensitive skin in the past six months. BIC’s new Flex 5 Sensitive razor addresses these grooming concerns with its advanced design, offering the brand’s closest shave yet for sensitive skin.

“The launch of the new Flex 5 Sensitive razor underscores BIC’s commitment to purposeful innovation that meets the needs of our consumers,” said Haven Cockerham, BIC Chief Commercial Officer for North America, in a statement announcing the groundbreaking razor. “As irritation and razor bumps remain a top concern for consumers with sensitive skin, the Flex 5 Sensitive razor aims to tackle these challenges head-on, delivering a smooth shave to help protect skin from irritation, ensuring that men with sensitive skin can experience comfort and confidence.”

The BIC Flex 5 Sensitive razor is available now starting at a suggested price of $6.92 at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, and Amazon.

*Average frequency 3x per week.