Bluetti Elite 300: A Backup Battery For Camping And Beyond

Officially certified as the “world’s smallest 3kWh portable power station,” this beast of a battery can power almost any electric device imaginable.

(Bluetti)

Bluetti recently launched the “FridgePower,” an aptly named refrigerator backup system that employs the same type of lithium-iron-phosphate battery tech used in Teslas to effectively keep food from spoiling during an outage automatically and even help you save on your energy bill. While reviewing that unit, I saw some other use cases. With a second AC outlet, it’d also be perfectly capable of running my electric skillet or coffee maker while grid power was knocked out. Even with a substantial weight that pushes past 40 pounds, its svelte dimensions and carrying handle suit it nicely to portable powerstation duties on a camping trip.

(Bluetti)

It turns out that Bluetti—a global brand that specializes in backup battery tech for a variety of applications ranging from small chargers for travel to multi-pronged systems that can power an entire home or a custom Red Bull “party machine” truck—already makes a camp-ready powerstation designed to energize an array of devices. The Elite 300 is named for its 3kWh capacity, which is particularly notable when the unit’s dimensions are considered; in January, market research company Frost & Sullivan dubbed it the “world’s smallest smallest 3kWh power station.” Measuring just 14.4″ × 12″ × 11.7″, it fits easily in the cabinet below my kitchen sink and as the brand notes, it’s about the size of small milk crate.The 58-pound weight might sound hefty until you consider that its 2kWh predecessor, the Bluetti Elite 200 V2, tips the scales at 51 pounds. For 14 percent more weight, you get 50 percent more battery capacity.

(Bluetti)

The Elite 300 also has an almost dizzying number of ways to discharge that battery. The station includes four standard AC outlets for powering household appliances like TVs, microwaves, and coffee makers; a dedicated TT-30R outlet for plugging directly into an RV or travel trailer; two USB-A ports and a 100W USB-C port for phones, tablets, and laptops; a 140W USB-C port for high-powered laptops and devices; a 12V/30A DC port for native 12V gear like diesel heaters, water pumps, and portable fridges; and a cigarette lighter port for car accessories and smaller 12V devices. Regarding runtime, the Elite 300 can power a standard refrigerator (1 kWh/day) for nearly 60 hours, run an 85W TV for 24.6 hours, or keep LED lights on for over 87 hours. A coffee maker runs for about 3 hours, a microwave for 2.5 hours, a mini speaker for 80 hours, and a smartphone can be charged roughly 79 times.

(Bluetti)

When it eventually runs out of juice, the Elite 300 can also be recharged several ways in either battery-friendly “Standard” mode, quick “Turbo” mode, or quiet “Silent” mode. DC current from a running car’s cigarette lighter or solar panels can be fed through the XT60 input port. AC current from a gas-powered generator or a wall outlet is easiest, as the Elite 300 comes with an AC charging cable that plugs into a wall. Using combined AC and DC input, the unit reaches 80% in 78 minutes and 100% in about 1.6 hours. AC-only charging hits 80% in 95 minutes and full in roughly 2 hours.

(Bluetti)

The Elite 300’s utility as a camping power station is self-evident, but, like the Bluetti FridgePower, it’s also a clever “Uninterruptible Power Supply” (UPS). When it’s plugged into wall and appliances (like a refrigerator) are plugged into the Elite 300, it can serve as a pass-through energy management system. During an outage, there will be virtually zero lapse in power, as it automatically taps into its battery cells within 10 milliseconds of an interruption. Time Control UPS mode allows users to program the Elite 300 to charge during off-peak hours and power devices during peak hours, thereby cutting down on their electric bill.

In Standard UPS mode, it charges normally off of grid power (or solar power, if so equipped). PV Priority UPS mode allows users to set a State of Charge (Soc) that dictates where the unit draws electricity from—for instance, setting the SoC at 30 percent will program the unit to switch its charging source from grid power to solar power when the battery has been replenished to 30% capacity. Lastly, the Customized UPS mode allows you to combine the features of Time Control UPS and PV Priority UPS.

(Bluetti)

The Elite 300 has robust built-in display that gives readouts for input, output, mode, remaining capacity, and other relevant info. But like the FridgePower, the Elite 300 can also be controlled via the Bluetti app, a convenient command center that stands as one of the most functional third-party apps I’ve used. The interface is incredibly responsive, free of any dead features, and offers almost any energy measurement you can think of. As an existing Bluetti user, I connected the Elite 300 in less than a minute.

(Bluetti)

If you’re in the market for a portable power station or electric alternative to a generator, the Bluetti Elite 300 is available at a huge discount through May 31 for $1,199—you can knock off an extra 8 percent with the code BLUETTI8OFF. After that, the price jumps to $2,199. Tap here to learn more.