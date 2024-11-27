Campo At Casa Faena Miami Beach Blends Bold Latin Flavors With Fresh Florida Ingredients

Led by Chef Antonio Maldonado, Campo serves flavorful New American cuisine with a Latin twist.

Casa Faena in Miami Beach just gave guests yet another reason to check into the stylish luxury boutique hotel with the opening of Campo, a vibrant new 95-seat restaurant that serves New American cuisine with a Latin flair and a focus on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

The name “Campo,” meaning “field” or “countryside” in Spanish, perfectly reflects the eatery’s commitment to sustainability and its farm-to-table philosophy. Inspired by creative visionary and entrepreneur Alan Faena’s countryside home in South America, Campo symbolizes a deep connection to the land, and ability to enjoy nature’s bounty. This connection provides guests with wholesome, health-conscious meals mixed with recipes from Executive Chef Antonio Maldonado’s childhood memories that are nourishing, flavorful and delicious.

Led by the talented Chef Antonio Maldonado, whose culinary journey began in his native country of Mexico, each dish at Campo reflects his cherished family recipes and culinary expertise, blending wholesome options with rich flavors. With over 22 years of experience, Chef Antonio has crafted a menu that reimagines Latin and New American flavors, showcasing sustainable ingredients from South Florida. Guests can enjoy everything from refreshing smoothies and garden-fresh salads to hearty entrées for a feast that nourishes both body and soul. Chef Antonio has also opted to cook with Zero Acre oil, made from rain-fed sugarcane—the world’s highest yielding crop—as an alternative to seed oils, and to offer healthier and more delicious dishes.

Campo’s dinner menu features shareable starters, raw bar offerings and ceviches, robata skewers, sushi rolls, sustainable entrees, ramen, and vegetable-forward sides. Highlights include the Avocado Salad with Ark Farm shishito, mint, basil, carrots, jicama, and green papaya; Gratitude Mushroom Tlacoyo with wild mushroom, chipotle butter, and hoisin cashew; Main Lobster with pea serrano yuzu, cascabel aioli, and pickled radish; Adobo-Marinated Key West Shrimp with yuzu kosho, and habanero aioli; Hamachi roll with jalapeno, cucumber, and fresno; Wild Caught Catch of the Day with tomato opal basil, swiss chard, and kumquat; Creekstone Farms Prime Rib Eye with hammock greens, homemade lavash bread, and avocado salsa; and Bone Marrow Ramen with shiitake dashi, scallion, and salsa macha.

To end the experience on a sweet note, Campo’s Chef Antonio offers memorable desserts, including a Passion Fruit Cheesecake with mango, goat cheese, lime coconut, basil, and lemon; Apple Dream made with granny smiths, mascarpone, and phyllo; and Vegan Sorbet (coconut, basil, and lemon).

For Campo’s all day brunch, there are sustainable juices, protein shakes, homemade pastries, superfood bowls, garden-fresh salads, nutritious sandwiches and bowls, and a selection of delicious vegan and vegetarian offerings. Highlights include Loaded Pancakes with seasonal berries, corn ashes, and sweet cream; Eggs & Tomato Chipotle with mozzarella; Chilaquiles & Eggs with red chile de arbol, heirloom corn totopos, a sunny-side-up egg, and queso fresco; a Wagyu Burger with port salut, smoked gouda, and tomato confit; Homestead Salmon Poke Bowl; a Vegan Tostada with avocado, vegan parmesan cheese, and nut salsa macha.

Guests can indulge in refreshing, brunch-inspired cocktails like the Sandia Mimosa with watermelon, mint, and prosecco; Casa Sangria with orange, organic wine, and grape; or the Morning After with clamato, celery salt, lemon, and vodka. Campo also offers a champagne experience for diners to enjoy unlimited mimosas or bottomless champagne.

The thoughtfully curated beverage program at Campo offers craft cocktails fashioned with house-grown shrubs and unique garnishes, along with inventive twists on classic favorites. Highlights include the Char Lemonade with bourbon, maple syrup, lemon bitters, and caramelized lemon; 35 & Collins with rye whiskey, ginger syrup, ginger juice, lime juice, and sparkling water; and the Melancia with vodka, cucumber, strawberry, lime juice, St. Germain, and honey. Guests can also enjoy a selection of organic wines and artisanal spirits, or indulge in wellness-focused options, including mocktails, fresh juices, and smoothies made with organic, locally-sourced ingredients.

Designed by Faena, the restaurant, outdoor terrace, and bar features tropical murals created by Brazilian artist Joao Incerti evoking a sense of vibrancy and fluidity while drawing inspiration from urban life, nature and abstract forms. Incerti’s mural, “Let the Sun Come In,” brings Campo’s dining room to life with a color palette of coral reds coupled with pink and white stripes to add a classic feel.

“I wanted to give the sensation of sunshine illuminating the whole room,” says Incerti. “It’s playful, expressive, and embodies the warmth of Miami.” Campo’s musical style is a lively blend of tropical Latin rhythms, combining upbeat salsa, cumbia, and tropical beats to create an energetic and elegant atmosphere.

Campo is located on the ground floor of Casa Faena at 3500 Collins Ave in Miami Beach. The restaurant is open for daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations can be made online at faena.com/casa-faena/dining/campo or by calling 786-655-5600. For updates, follow Campo on Instagram at @campofaena.