‘Carmen’ Heats Up Faena Miami Beach With Boldly Reimagined Cabaret Show

Faena Theater’s gorgeously updated “Carmen” features Flamenco, cabaret, pulse-pounding rhythms and stunning visuals.

(“Carmen” at Faena Theater at Faena Miami Beach)

Presented by Faena Hotel Miami Beach

The Faena Miami Beach just launched a sultry and spellbinding new version of the iconic opera Carmen at its intimate, 150-seat Faena Theater, the gilded cabaret venue inspired by Europe’s grand opera houses and the glitzy allure of Old Hollywood.

Carmen, The Iconic Legend Reimagined is the luxury hotel theater’s latest cabaret show, following the success of Allura. In partnership with Quixotic, an award-winning performance art collective, Faena’s daringly revamped tale of fervor and fiery passion, where femme fatales, bold machismo, and smoldering romance converge into a spectacular avant-garde revue, elevate the classic musical like never before.

(“Carmen” at Faena Theater at Faena Miami Beach)

Guests will be captivated by master of ceremonies and Ibiza sensation Mimi Barber and dazzled by a world-renowned ensemble of choreographers, musicians, and digital artists on a riveting journey through a labyrinth of lust. Originally premiering in 1875 and set against the sultry backdrop of Seville, Spain, Carmen is a tale of passion, freedom, and fatal attraction. It follows the fiery and free-spirited gypsy Carmen and her explosive love affair with soldier Don José, one wrought with jealousy and betrayal.

Renowned for its vibrant music and dramatic storyline, the opera unfolds featuring iconic pieces like “Habanera” and the “Toreador Song.” With its powerful heroine, unforgettable melodies, and dramatic twists, Carmen captures the essence of desire and defiance, unfolding an explosive story of love and jealousy that burns as fiercely as the Spanish sun.

(“Carmen” at Faena Theater at Faena Miami Beach)

Faena’s creative entertainment team has injected its own signature style into the iconic story of Carmen while celebrating the production’s enduring legacy. The captivating rendition of Georges Bizet’s 19th-century opera will marry the fierce passion of flamenco with cabaret, fire artistry, cirque nouveau, and percussive live music, breathtaking visuals, and mixed styles of contemporary dance forms, all enriched with bold Spanish-inspired flavor.

The show will be a celebration of the past and present, brought to life in a spectacular, immersive performance. A thrilling blend of striking visual illusions, contemporary Latin flair, and pulse-pounding rhythms of the soul, Carmen will celebrate the esprit de vie (the spirit of life) while igniting the flames of deep desire.

With unmatched charisma and vivacity, Barber ignites the passionate essence of Carmen, accompanied by a renowned ensemble that elevates this reinterpreted classic to its fullest brilliance. Audiences can also expect to witness electrifying performances from JC Nicot as Don José and Kamal Zebib as matador Escamillo, with choreography and a guest feature from flamenco dancer Alondra Matamoros.

The show’s music features an eclectic modern mix of flamenco and pop with a dash of modern hip-hop. Joining the cast is brilliant flamenco guitarist Rodrigo Valdez and one of Miami’s top percussionists, Otto Santana Selis. As with every production at Faena, viewers can anticipate an exciting combination of multiple music styles.

To complement the live performance of Carmen, guests can enjoy a Spanish-inspired dinner experience with Faena Theater’s new offerings. The full dining menu features delicious cuisine, including a crudo selection, shareable small bites, Spanish tapas, Spanish-inspired dessert, craft cocktails intertwined with the show’s signature themes, and an expansive wine list.

Performances will take place on Thursdays (8:00 p.m.), Fridays (8:00 p.m.), and Saturdays (8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.). Tickets are available starting at $100 per guest right here.