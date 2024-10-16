Clippers Star Terance Mann On The Perfect Basketball Sneaker & His Winning NBA Style

Mann discussed his ideal basketball shoe, top streetwear tips and his partnership with Skechers ahead of NBA season.

(Skechers)

Exactly one member of the 2023–24 NBA rookie class had built a legacy long before entering the league: Skechers. Last fall, the Los Angeles–based footwear giant launched its inaugural line of technical basketball shoes: the SKX Resagrip and SKX Float. To usher the kicks onto the court, Skechers tapped Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann—who recently signed a reported three-year, $47 million extension—and New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle.

The standout starters’ consistently great performances helped lead their respective teams to the 2024 NBA playoffs, during which the Clippers clinched their first division title since 2014. Mann, who donned the speed-centric SKX Resagrip low-top last year, is poised to play in the Skechers Nexus, a new court shoe featuring supportive Skechers Move Foam, a breathable mesh upper, lockdown ankle support and a grippy rubber outsole, courtesy of tire brand Goodyear. Ahead of the Skechers Nexus’s NBA debut, Maxim caught up with Mann to discuss his ideal basketball shoe, streetwear tips and his award-winning charitable foundation.

What characteristics do you want in a perfect basketball shoe?

For me, basketball shoes should feel just as good as they look. With Skechers, I get the best of both worlds, and I don’t think about my feet at all. Its basketball shoes are comfortable, supportive and they look good on the court, so I can focus all my energy onto the game. Tell us about your experience playing in the Skechers Resagrip and SKX Nexus. Competing and training in them has been amazing so far. I started out with the Resagrip, and I’m looking forward to stepping out on the court this season in the new SKX Nexus. I can’t say enough about the comfort, innovation and style that goes into every pair.

You’ve previously said that as a platform for stylish self-expression, the NBA allows players who have more subdued playing styles to dress boldly off the court. Do you see yourself as one of those guys?

For sure. I think my sense of style is a way of expressing myself without having to say anything. I like dressing according to how I may be feeling that particular day. I tend to be pretty reserved, but I think my style says otherwise.

(Skechers)

How involved were you in the creation of Skechers’ latest basketball shoes?

I’ve been providing Skechers with feedback from the start. It’s been cool to be part of the process, and I love that I get to work with a team that’s so receptive. They’ve taken the time to develop basketball shoes that meet my needs.

What traits from the SKX Resagrip did you specifically want to have in Skechers’ latest basketball shoes?

I’m a dynamic player and I’m all over the court, so it was important to me that the new shoes continued to complement my style of play. The new SKX Nexus is just as comfortable, lightweight and supportive. I also like the way they look and can’t wait to hit the court in the new colors coming this season.

What are some of your favorite aspects of the new SKX Nexus?

The new SKX Nexus uses a couple different innovations and comfort technologies that I’m excited about. There’s added cushioning and sup – port with Skechers Move Foam insoles and amplified traction in the forefoot with Goodyear rubber outsoles. Whether I’m in the Nexus or the Resagrip, I always feel light on my feet running up and down the court, and they have the grip I need when I’m making quick cuts or locking in on defense.

What’s your process for pairing streetwear with the perfect shoe?

It all depends on the vibe and feel; choosing the correct sneakers to accompany my outfits is an art form. The shoe has to complement the entire look, so it comes down to the way the colors pop or the pants rest, but a great sneaker can be what puts the fit over the edge.

Do you have a favorite non-basketball Skechers shoe?

That would definitely have to be the Skechers Slip-ins: Summits – High Range. I think they may be the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever owned.

Tell us about the Terance Mann Complete Player Foundation, which you launched last year.

I’m incredibly proud of what the Terance Mann Complete Player Foundation has accomplished over the past 18 months. One highlight was being honored with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in February for our work. We’ve awarded numerous scholarships to students seeking private and independent boarding school opportunities. We’ve hosted several camps and clinics for boys and girls, ages 8 to 18 years old. In addition, our camps and clinics have an educational component where we introduce families to prep schools from across the country at our academic fairs. Our foundation has partnered with Skechers, and we sent 50 pairs of basketball sneakers to athletes who have limited access to athletic gear in Saint Lucia, the Caribbean island where my parents are from. We’re excited to keep growing and helping as many kids as possible achieve their academic and athletic dreams.