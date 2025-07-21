COOFANDY Teams With NASCAR’s Christopher Bell & Celebrity Stylist Britt Theodora To Rev Up Your Style

Gentlemen, start your engines—and get ready to elevate your summer outfits.

For a decade, COOFANDY has been quietly dominating the menswear landscape on Amazon, earning “Amazon Choice” banners and populating the first page of search results with stylish and accessible essentials. The brand’s winning formula of high-quality materials, sharp tailoring, and unbeatable prices has fueled their meteoric rise in the men’s style game. Now, as they celebrate their 10th anniversary, COOFANDY is shifting into high gear, partnering with the JGR 20 racing team and NASCAR driver Christopher Bell. And to kick off this thrilling collaboration, they enlisted the sartorial expertise of celebrity stylist Britt Theodora for an exclusive livestream event in New York City.

On July 10, style influencers gathered as Theodora, the fashionable mastermind behind Pete Davidson’s daring Met Gala looks and the polished ‘fits of Kevin Bacon and Elliot Paige, shared her insights on styling Bell’s COOFANDY picks and other brand must-haves. Known for her “Energy Styling” philosophy—a seamless blend of effortless cool and intentional refinement—Theodora brings a fresh perspective to men’s style, proving that looking good doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s no wonder why the menswear brand is collaborating with the chic stylist for an exclusive COOFANDY x Britt Theodora capsule collection.

“I love mixing textures,” Theodora said. “Textures are a really great way to layer and to just look way more elevated.” The sweltering New York humidity was certainly on everyone’s mind at the event, and Theodora had the perfect solution. “Most of these linen fabrics are great for humidity,” she advised, highlighting COOFANDY’s smart and stylish fabric choices. Linen, with its natural breathability and moisture-wicking properties, is a summer MVP that every man should have in his rotation. It’s the ultimate cool and comfortable option to beat the heat, offering a relaxed yet refined aesthetic.

In a tip that challenged traditional menswear norms, Theodora also declared, “I feel like a guy who can wear pink is the coolest guy in the room always.” COOFANDY’s pink Classic Solid Color Knit Polo shows that embracing a pop of color can signal confidence and a willingness to step outside the box.

“I love the knitwear and how it’s form-fitting in all the right places but it’s also relaxed,” Theodora added. She also offered a brilliant tip for maximizing your wardrobe while traveling. Referring to a versatile COOFANDY Hawaiian shirt, she suggested, “What I really love about this, if you pack this for a weekend I would do a tank top under it and open it. If you have necklaces you like to wear, that’s a fun time to show that off.”

COOFANDY’s partnership with Bell and the JGR 20 racing team is a stylish testament to their brand philosophy, “Dress the Journey.” Whether that journey is on the racetrack, in the boardroom, a night on the town or a weekend getaway, COOFANDY provides the essentials to look good and feel confident every step of the way. And with the expert guidance of stylists like Theodora, that journey just got way more stylish. So get ready to rev up your style and hit the gas on upgrading your summer looks—COOFANDY is ready to drive you there.