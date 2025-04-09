Elite Garment Distro Founder Kenya Roberson Is Breaking Barriers In The Liquidation Industry

As one of the few women in her industry, Kenya Roberson has not just stepped onto the playing field—she’s redefined it. As the founder of Elite Garment Distro, Roberson is transforming the corporate liquidation space, bringing a sharp eye for opportunity, a commitment to sustainability, and an unwavering dedication to making a global impact. From sourcing high-end apparel to ensuring that discarded inventory finds a new purpose, she’s proving that intuition and innovation are a powerful combination in business.

A Pioneering Woman In Her Field

Corporate liquidation is a cutthroat industry with little female representation, often controlled by seasoned executives with deep-rooted connections. For Roberson, gaining credibility was no easy feat. “I often have to over-educate myself to prove my value,” she admits. “It’s about more than just buying and selling—it’s about having the vision to see what others overlook.” What others consider waste, she sees as an opportunity. Her ability to source excess inventory from brands and place it in the right global markets has set her apart as one of the few female leaders in the space.

Mastering The Art Of Liquidation

Liquidation is more than asset recovery—it’s a strategic process that requires a keen sense of judgment, negotiation skills, and an intuitive approach. For Roberson, success in this field isn’t just about making deals—it’s about seeing the bigger picture. “Liquidation in itself is a practice of sustainability,” she explains. “Without companies like mine, millions of units of apparel would be piling up in landfills and oceans. The entire industry helps reduce global garment waste.” In the U.S. alone, nearly 20 percent of clothing purchases are returned. Without liquidation and redistribution efforts, much of this inventory would go to waste. Through Elite Garment Distro, Roberson ensures that these garments find a second life, benefiting communities around the world.

The Power Of Intuition In Business

For Roberson, business isn’t just about numbers—it’s about instinct. Her ability to recognize a deal’s potential the moment she sees it has been a key driver of her success. “My industry is 100% based on intuition,” she says. “Buying deals on the spot and knowing how to sell them requires a trained eye that very few people have.” Her zone of genius? Connecting the dots. She doesn’t just buy inventory; she strategically places it in the most suitable global markets. Whether it’s high-end apparel heading to luxury resale platforms or everyday essentials being distributed in emerging markets, Roberson has perfected the art of distribution.

Managing large-scale liquidations requires resilience, precision and strong negotiation skills. Roberson has learned that one of the most powerful tools in business is not just speaking—but listening. “The art of listening is a skill most people overlook,” she shares. “Even in negotiations, truly understanding the other party’s position helps you find your angle and maximize opportunities.” Building Elite Garment Distro in an industry that lacked female leadership wasn’t easy. But Roberson didn’t just survive—she thrived. Her reputation for integrity and strategic thinking has cemented her as a respected force in the business world.

Sustainability & Philanthropy: A Business With Purpose

Roberson doesn’t just see liquidation as a business—it’s a global responsibility. She considers herself a global philanthropist, ensuring that surplus apparel doesn’t end up as waste, but instead reaches those who need it most. “I do what I do because I make a difference on the planet,” she explains. “Without companies like mine, millions of clothing items would be polluting our environment instead of being repurposed.” From donating apparel and shoes to charities to working on humanitarian projects, Elite Garment Distro is making an impact far beyond the boardroom.

The Future Of Liquidation

The liquidation industry is evolving, with economic shifts and supply chain disruptions creating both challenges and opportunities. As more players enter the space, competition is fierce—but not all of them operate with integrity. “There are more companies popping up every day,” Roberson observes. “While that creates more options for buyers, it also means there are more dishonest companies than ever before. With any growing industry, due diligence becomes crucial.” Her focus remains on strategic growth, ethical business practices, and maintaining the trust she has built in the industry.

Advice For Women Entering Competitive Industries

As a self-made entrepreneur, Roberson has a powerful message for women looking to break into male-dominated fields: Know your worth. “Never feel less than. Never feel like you can’t. Confidence in your knowledge is everything,” she says. “A woman with confidence is unstoppable.”

A Legacy Of Impact

With over a decade in the industry, Roberson has built more than just a business—she’s created a movement. Elite Garment Distro is not just about liquidation; it’s about sustainability, philanthropy, and breaking down barriers for women in business. Her journey is proof that success isn’t about following the rules—it’s about rewriting them. And she’s just getting started.

