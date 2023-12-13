G-SHOCK Gets Colorful With A Rugged New Full Metal Polychromatic Timepiece

“True to G-SHOCK’s heritage, the timepiece embodies an inventive and original look.”

(G-SHOCK)

When the going gets tough, there’s one resilient watch ready to handle just about anything on the horizon: G-SHOCK watches are built to meet the moment, and the new Full Metal Polychromatic model is both as elevated and functional as devout fans have come to expect.

(G-SHOCK)

Like the famed watchmaker’s entire lineup of tough, stylish timepieces, the Full Metal Polychromatic stays true to G-SHOCK’s heritage through technological innovation and stylistic diversity.

(G-SHOCK)

G-SHOCK’s “Absolute Toughness” is on full display, thanks to legendary shock-resistant structure. Fine resin buffering components are strategically placed between the stainless steel bezel and case, and a screw-lock case back ensures a tight seal.

Every design element was carefully considered, combining the silver exterior with a black dial and accenting the index marks and hour and minute hands in a purple-blue gradation. The red and green hues added to the color scheme create the GMB2100PC-1A‘s blend of toughness and beauty while nodding to the storied company’s 40th anniversary in eye-catching fashion.

The latest full-metal G-SHOCK harks to the past by playing off the 2100’s octagonal case and boasts 200 meters of water resistance. The GMB2100PC-1A gets a hairline finish on the top of the bezel and a mirror finish on the beveled edges, enhancing its sleek metallic texture.

The GMB2100PC-1A is a fitting tribute to the G-SHOCK legacy, with functional details like a high-brightness double LED light, 200-meter water resistance, solar power, 1/100th-second stopwatch and modern connectivity, giving the wearer the option to display world time in up to 300 cities through the CASIO Watches app.

(G-SHOCK)

From technical specs to its thoughtful, vivid colorways, the G-SHOCK Full Metal Polychromatic is built for the rigors of the road and the daily grind, with a touch of beauty and plenty of toughness at the forefront of this timepiece.