G-SHOCK Gets Colorful With A Rugged New Full Metal Polychromatic Timepiece
“True to G-SHOCK’s heritage, the timepiece embodies an inventive and original look.”
When the going gets tough, there’s one resilient watch ready to handle just about anything on the horizon: G-SHOCK watches are built to meet the moment, and the new Full Metal Polychromatic model is both as elevated and functional as devout fans have come to expect.
Like the famed watchmaker’s entire lineup of tough, stylish timepieces, the Full Metal Polychromatic stays true to G-SHOCK’s heritage through technological innovation and stylistic diversity.
G-SHOCK’s “Absolute Toughness” is on full display, thanks to legendary shock-resistant structure. Fine resin buffering components are strategically placed between the stainless steel bezel and case, and a screw-lock case back ensures a tight seal.
Every design element was carefully considered, combining the silver exterior with a black dial and accenting the index marks and hour and minute hands in a purple-blue gradation. The red and green hues added to the color scheme create the GMB2100PC-1A‘s blend of toughness and beauty while nodding to the storied company’s 40th anniversary in eye-catching fashion.
The latest full-metal G-SHOCK harks to the past by playing off the 2100’s octagonal case and boasts 200 meters of water resistance. The GMB2100PC-1A gets a hairline finish on the top of the bezel and a mirror finish on the beveled edges, enhancing its sleek metallic texture.
The GMB2100PC-1A is a fitting tribute to the G-SHOCK legacy, with functional details like a high-brightness double LED light, 200-meter water resistance, solar power, 1/100th-second stopwatch and modern connectivity, giving the wearer the option to display world time in up to 300 cities through the CASIO Watches app.
From technical specs to its thoughtful, vivid colorways, the G-SHOCK Full Metal Polychromatic is built for the rigors of the road and the daily grind, with a touch of beauty and plenty of toughness at the forefront of this timepiece.