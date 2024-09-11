G-SHOCK Launches First Metal Bracelet & Bezel Fusion Watch In Refined G-STEEL Series

The handsome GM2110D upgrades G-SHOCK’s G-STEEL lineup with an array of vibrant color options.

CASIO just upgraded G-SHOCK’s beloved G-STEEL series with the GM2110D, the watch brand’s first G-STEEL timepiece featuring a distinctive fusion of a metal bracelet and metal-covered bezel.

With its sleek design and ultra-tough construction, the GM2110D elevates G-SHOCK’s famously rugged timepieces with a refined, upscale aesthetic that offers horological enthusiasts a fresh take on an iconic watch.

The GM2110D draws inspiration from the GM2100 G-STEEL lineup, featuring a stainless-steel bezel covering a glass-fiber reinforced resin body, merging durability with a decidedly modern look. The octagonal bezel is forged, cut, and polished, displaying a harmonious mix of circular hairline finish on the top of the bezel and mirror finish that extend to the lug connection points.

Updating the metal-covered design, the GM2110D also introduces a handsome stainless-steel bracelet. It’s the first time that the 2100 series has featured a steel bracelet with a metal-covered bezel, further enhancing its functionality and beauty. The bracelet adds an elegant texture while maintaining a refined and minimalist aesthetic. The watch’s striking-yet-versatile design—at just 11.8mm thin—is suited for any occasion, effortlessly transitioning from casual outings to formal settings.

The GM2110D’s dial is crafted from brass and treated with both metal plating and color coatings. This painstaking process imparts a glossy, reflective finish that enhances the watch’s overall allure. Available in a veritable rainbow of vibrant shades, including orange, lime green, silver, sky blue, and navy, the dial offers a multitude of hues to choose from, while the recessed dial ring’s metallic finish adds depth and dimension. The refined treatment also infuses the watch with a captivating shine, further upgrading the dial’s sophisticated appearance.

The GM2110D merges timeless durability with modern elegance. Whether navigating daily adventures or attending formal events, the steely stunner delivers unparalleled performance and style, making it a standout choice for those seeking both refinement and resilience in equal measure.

The latest G-S GM2110D timepieces are equipped with G-SHOCK’s signature shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance, as well as World Time (38 cities), a 1/100-second stopwatch, Countdown Timer, five daily alarms and Double LED light (Super Illuminator).

G-SHOCK’s gorgeous new additions to the G-STEEL line—including the GM2110D-2A, GM2110D-2B, GM2110D-3A, GM2110D-4A, and GM2110D-7A—are available now for $300 each at gshock.com, the G-SHOCK Soho store in New York City, and select jewelers and department stores nationwide.