Heaven’s Door Whiskey Unveils Bootleg Series Volume V

An exceptional 18-year-old straight bourbon finished in Spanish Vermouth rouge casks.

Heaven’s Door just dropped their highly-anticipated Bootleg Series Volume V release for 2023: an 18-year-old straight bourbon whiskey finished in Spanish vermouth rouge casks, exemplifying the brand’s dedication to offering unique and innovative expressions.

The annual series, now in its fifth release since debuting in 2019, was meticulously overseen by Heaven’s Door’s Master Distiller, Ken Pierce, and Master Blender, Alex Moore.

They secondarily finished the matured bourbon to create a rich, complex aroma with dark fruit notes, hints of allspice, and subtle vanilla undertones. Its balanced flavor profile features delicate notes of caramel, honey, and vanilla, resulting in a clean, pleasant, and lingering finish that leaves a lasting impression at 114 proof.

“Vermouth has long been a part of whiskey cocktail culture, and we wanted to capture that essence in this mature Bootleg Series expression. We chose Spanish Vermouth casks to finish the 18-year-old bourbon because it adds a unique depth of flavor and complexity that perfectly complements our whiskey’s character,” says Moore.

Inspired by Bob Dylan’s long-running Bootleg Series of unreleased tracks that provide a window into the mind of a great artist, the series from Heaven’s Door offers rare and unreleased expressions with special blends and barrel finishes that showcase the brand’s creative approach to whiskey making. Each bottle is adorned with one of Dylan’s original paintings on a hand-crafted ceramic bottle and presented in a bespoke leather journal.

Bootleg Vol. V showcases Dylan’s painting titled “No Vacancies” (2019) from The Beaten Path collection. The road, a recurrent and central theme in Dylan’s creative journey, takes center stage in this painting, symbolizing the endless possibilities and adventures that have fueled American art, literature, and music for generations.

His ability to capture the soul of America through various mediums adds an additional layer of depth and resonance to Bootleg Vol. V, making it a collector’s item that seamlessly marries the worlds of art and craft whiskey.

The Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series has earned numerous awards and accolades, showcasing its commitment to craftsmanship. The limited-release 2023 Bootleg Series Volume V is available at buy.heavensdoor.com and select retailers nationwide for $599. For more information, visit heavensdoor.com.