How All Points North Aims To Improve Mental Health & Wellness

(All Points North)

In recent years, there’s been a heartening rise in mental health awareness and holistic practices centered on an all-faceted mind-body-soul approach to wellness. While the increasing enlightenment inspires an optimistic outlook for the future, we’re far from reaching the finish line.

According to a study by the Mental Health Foundation, two-thirds of British adults have dealt with mental health issues including anxiety or depression. The recent surge in mental health problems calls for effective solutions. Answering the desperate calls, All Points North emerged as a leader in innovation, transforming the wellness and recovery sector while upholding the value of mind and body wellness.

This U.S.-based organization has five well-established locations, from nation-wide outpatient services to a luxury residential treatment center in Colorado. It has since established itself along London’s famed Harley Street, providing a holistic approach rooted in Lifestyle Psychiatry for mental health, addiction, and wellness.

The days of delaying seeking assistance before complete burnout are long gone. As an advocate of proactive investment in mental health, All Points North acknowledges the interdependence between mental health and personal and professional satisfaction. The company’s approach centers on the Dimensions of Wellness that includes a curated plan for each person’s needs.

According to Dr. Philip Hemphill, Chief Clinical Officer of All Points North, the company is keen on addressing the stress and burnout prevalent in professional environments. Treatment incorporates holistic elements, like yoga, nutritional, and personal training, in addition to evidence-based therapy and psychiatry. All Points North aims to make mental wellness accessible and appealing to a broader audience in aesthetically pleasing therapy environments optimized for recovery.

Additionally, they recognize the value of advanced treatments like deep TMS, which targets brain plasticity and is associated with improvements in cognitive function. This approach caters not only to individuals seeking additional support, but also those already engaged in self-improvement efforts, offering them a pathway to optimize their mental well-being. All Points North’s bespoke treatment programs in the US include designated pathways for the LGBTQ+ community, veterans, and professional athletes.

Hemphill further discusses the concerns about the mental health of men who may be more reluctant to seek professional help. The high stress and burnout that men experience can pile up, often resulting in substance use, depression, anxiety, or panic attacks. Hemphill explained that All Points North can help these individuals prevent any further deterioration of their mental health and overall wellness through a range of specific programs, including individual therapy, lifestyle psychiatry, targeted day programs for addiction, mental health, and wellness, with added specificity in relationship therapy and medication-assisted healing, such as Spravato, for acute symptoms.

Hemphill further emphasizes All Points North’s commitment to providing comprehensive clinical care within a welcoming environment across the US and in the UK. The focus is on offering a range of choices and multiple support levels designed to engage individuals during various stages of treatment and recovery.

Additionally, this mind-body health company challenges the conventional approach to mental health and addiction recovery, advocating for long-term skill development rather than short-term fixes. The company recognizes the complexity of each individual’s circumstances and tailors their approach accordingly, prioritizing a personalized and comprehensive treatment plan designed to address the root causes of dysfunction. This integrative approach encompasses various aspects of well-being, including nutrition and fitness, ensuring an evidence-based solution that addresses the client’s specific needs and goals.

All Points North’s objective is to improve lives and inspire wellness with modern mental, physical, and spiritual care. They see a future where mental health is deeply integrated into well-being, equal in priority to physical health. Their vision goes beyond the confines of conventional mental health therapy. All Points North emphasizes the relationship between mental health and the overall wellness of the human body.

“We want people to think about the body and the mind at the same time. Our vision is for mental health practices to become universal in the future, and to deliver this comprehensive continuum of care which becomes the industry standard. We know that everyone has different needs throughout their lives, and we aim to cater to them all,” Hemphill explained.

Whether it be through residential treatment, virtual treatment, or access to complementary modalities, All Points North is dedicated to creating a comprehensive care model that meets the different needs of people at every stage of life. The innovative company looks forward to a time when people can seek mental health services without fear of stigma or dismissal, empowering people to reach out more, rather than feeling the need to sweep their struggles under the rug.

