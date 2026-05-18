How Athletes, Entertainers, And Moguls Insure Themselves

Insurance advisor Farhad Hanasab shares the insights he’s gained throughout his career serving celebrity clients.

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Farhad Hanasab is an insurance advisor and entrepreneur to the stars. In his experience, protecting the financial and personal lives of his clients requires more than knowledge of wealth management. This profession demands deep risk expertise, serious discretion, abundant creativity, and the ability to navigate complex, high-stakes environments. Hanasab has cultivated them all and carved a place for himself in the business.

The Reality Behind Serving Celebrity Clients

Hanasab’s team rarely comes into contact with the celebrities and athletes they insure. It’s more about working closely with trusted advisors like business managers, agents, and CPAs to get the job done. These accounts have numerous variables that change how liability protection is covered. While the coverage is complex, the client expectations are universal: clarity, responsiveness, and thoughtful guidance.

Creativity Is a Competitive Advantage

Crafting coverage often demands unconventional solutions. In what he calls his most “interesting” and “unusual” policy, Hanasab worked to structure a Non-Appearance policy for a client. The client wanted to complete exams, but had a major performance commitment. In order to satisfy the underwriters with verification, the client was shadowed throughout the day. This creative play, Hanasab claims, was successful and fulfilled the coverage. In his experience, success often hinges on innovating beyond the usual insurance templates, which strengthens carrier relationships and increases client value.

Specialized Risk for a Specialized Lifestyle

In Hanasab’s line of work, athletes and entertainers have income tied to performance and visibility, making coverage like disability, loss-of-value, and non-appearance policies essential. Their lifestyle includes security teams, custom vehicles, rare collections, and multi-jurisdictional residences, with each requiring unique liability strategies. Career-threatening events—such as injury, illness, and cancellation—carry financial impact not seen with traditional high-net-worthy clients.

Lessons from Missed Opportunities

In the past, Hanasab worked with an athlete who required both life insurance and long-term care protection, which are two difficult coverages to place, given the client’s high-profile status and elevated risk with a history of sports injuries. The client ultimately declined coverage that could have mitigated the ramifications of a tragedy that occurred later in his life. To Hanasab, this highlights the importance of planning before a risk becomes real, especially for clients whose careers hinge on physical health. Although Hanasab is surrounded by risk, it is the grounding in human experiences, like this one, that helps him strike a balance between the glamour and realities of the clients’ experiences.

Personal Philosophy on Success

Hanasab holds a distinct philosophy on success, using each letter in the word to represent a different ideal.

Sincere

Uncomfortable

Caring

Cool, Calm, and Collected

Energy

Strength

Support

“Sincerity” reminds him to be authentic daily. “Uncomfortable” challenges him to be better through facing discomfort. “Caring” builds trust and is key to relationships with family, friends, coworkers, and clients.

The next succession of “Cs” reflects the way people can “feel your energy,” and to Hanasab, maintaining calmness is imperative. “Energy” reminds him that he loves his work and approaches it with positive energy.

Strength represents Hanasab’s personal battle with cancer twice, and he credits this virtue with helping him overcome hardships. Finally, support holds space for the family, friends, mentors, staff, and partners who make his success possible. Hanasab’s advice to young professionals, specifically young men coming up behind him in the industry, is to find your niche, stay humble, and prioritize health over wealth.

He says, “And above all, follow the definition of success I outlined earlier: be sincere, embrace discomfort, care for others, stay calm, bring energy, develop strength, and surround yourself with support. Master those, and success will follow you.”

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