How Bart Knellinger Is Changing Dental Marketing For Better

Knellinger’s Progressive Dental Marketing helps practices close large, lucrative cases, especially full-arch dental implants.

(Bart Knellinger)

Presented by Florida Innovation Ecosystem

Bart Knellinger isn’t just another entrepreneur; he’s the brains behind Progressive Dental Marketing, a company driving innovation in the dental industry. Founded in 2009, Knellinger’s firm zeroes in on a specific niche: helping dental practices close large, lucrative cases, especially full-arch dental implants, without necessarily needing to increase their new patient numbers. But that’s just the beginning.

Knellinger’s entrepreneurial fire was lit early on, with a career that kicked off in advertising sales, where he quickly rose to the top. His big break into dental marketing came when his father, a dentist, sought help advertising a new surgical laser. The challenge? The dental industry was sorely lacking in strategic advertising. Knellinger saw the opportunity and pounced.

“This company didn’t start with a blueprint,” Knellinger reflects. “It was born out of necessity. My dad was struggling to market a new surgical laser, and he turned to me out of frustration. I saw a glaring gap in the industry—an untapped opportunity to introduce change in dental marketing. That’s when everything changed.”

What began as a favor to his father soon morphed into a full-blown business, and Knellinger quickly realized the untapped potential in dental marketing. He pivoted the marketing strategy to target patients needing significant dental work, and the results were staggering.

Under Knellinger’s leadership, Progressive Dental Marketing has repeatedly earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. The firm has become a powerhouse in helping dental practitioners increase acceptance rates for major procedures through custom-tailored marketing campaigns. Starting from humble beginnings, the company’s revenue skyrocketed from $11.5 million in 2020 to over $41 million in 2022, with projections to hit $70 million in 2024. All this from a 22,000-square-foot office staffed by 59 employees is a true testament to Knellinger’s visionary leadership.

But Knellinger didn’t stop at just marketing. He founded The Closing Institute, a C.E. course dedicated to teaching dentists and their staff how to “sell” and “close” large full-arch cases. This initiative underscores his commitment to not just generating leads but ensuring his clients can close them. The Closing Institute’s monthly event in Clearwater draws hundreds of attendees from across the country, all eager to gain valuable insights into marketing and business growth from leading experts in the industry.

And Knellinger doesn’t just teach success—he embodies it, right down to his wardrobe. Known for his impeccable sense of style, he’s often seen in a classic three-piece suit at The Closing Institute’s events, exuding a sartorial elegance that turns heads and sets the standard for professional attire. His taste is timeless, a blend of old-world sophistication with modern flair, making him a true sartorialist. It’s a look that not only commands respect but also inspires other entrepreneurs to mirror his approach—showing that dressing well is as much a part of success as any business strategy.

But Knellinger’s ambitions extend even further. He’s steering Progressive Dental into the future by evolving it into a tech-driven company. At the forefront of this transformation is the development of a proprietary AI system designed to retrofit the services and applications offered by Progressive Dental. This cutting-edge technology aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of dental marketing strategies, allowing practices to target potential clients more precisely and streamline the entire patient acquisition process.

“With the course, they are able to think differently,” Knellinger explains. “If you look at any other marketing companies, they have someone with a core focus on building websites, and then they graduate to digital marketing, and that’s their profession on the tactical side—they are fixated on that. I never had any core competency in any of that, but I was always obsessed with the goal—grow the practice with as few patients as possible—and I backed into everything else.”

Knellinger’s influence extends beyond just marketing and sales. His contributions to dental education and innovative approach have positioned him as a respected leader in the industry. He’s a sought-after speaker at major industry events, and his training sessions at The Closing Institute are renowned for their effectiveness.

In 2024, Knellinger made headlines again by selling one-third of his company for a staggering $103 million, solidifying his place as a heavyweight in the market. His ability to take an extremely niche market and turn it into a nine-figure business is impressive.

Bart Knellinger’s journey from selling oil changes and pizza coupons door-to-door in Chicago to leading a multi-million dollar company is a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit. His unique approach to growing dental practices with minimal patient volume, coupled with his relentless pursuit of excellence, has set Progressive Dental apart in the crowded field of marketing firms. With his impeccable sense of style, Knellinger proves that success isn’t just about what you do—it’s also about how you present yourself to the world. Now, as he ventures into the tech realm, Knellinger is poised to disrupt the industry again, this time with AI, ensuring that Progressive Dental remains at the cutting edge of innovation.

**This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.