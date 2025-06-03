How BioLongevity Labs’ Daily Supplements Can Help Your Gut, Brain And Body

BioLongevity Labs offers a trio of supplements to optimize the gut-brain axis and support holistic health.

With all the stresses of everyday life, feeling focused, balanced, and energized seems out of reach for many. Eating well and getting adequate exercise and sleep can be a start, but for countless people, something is missing.

The founders of health optimization company BioLongevity Labs believe the right supplements for the gut, brain, and body can help fill in the gaps. BioLongevity Labs specializes in tissue-specific bioregulators. It’s the result of a partnership between three forward-thinking co-founders, Josh Felber, Jay Campbell, and Hunter Williams.

“Jay and Hunter’s background is all in the health space,” Felber says. “Mine is entrepreneurial.” Before teaming up with Felber, Williams and Campbell were focused on educating the general public about health and supplementation, Williams through social media and Campbell through his website.

Supplements (for the brain, gut, or anything else) aren’t new. So what sets the bioregulators made by BioLongevity Labs apart from traditional over-the-counter products?

“When they’re in the system, bioregulators bypass the liver and the kidneys,” Campbell explains. “They are absorbed in the small intestine, but they don’t cause any kind of dysregulation or any kind of issue. Most drugs people are familiar with are made out of petroleum distillate. When these drugs break down in the human body, they leave residue, causing spikes and cascades found inside inflammatory pathways.”

In recent years, the medical community has been uncovering more about the gut-brain axis, the surprising connection between digestion, cognition, and overall well-being. BioLongevity Labs has launched a trio of supplements—BioGutPro, BioMind, and BioRestore—to optimize that connection by supporting holistic health.

BioGutPro is a potent blend of oral peptides and probiotics designed to minimize gut inflammation, strengthen the intestinal lining, and enhance nutrient absorption. For the founders, the strengthening of the gut lining is particularly important. The stronger the intestinal barrier, the less likely one is to experience “leaky gut.” Some medical practitioners believe that when the intestinal barrier becomes too permeable, certain molecules can get through and cause inflammation elsewhere in the body.

BioMind is a nootropic made with ingredients designed to sharpen focus, support cognitive resilience, and protect the brain from degeneration. Many supplement manufacturers sell single-ingredient nootropics, but BioMind combines three separate compounds. One may protect brain cells and resist tissue deterioration, while another can support the regeneration of nerve cells and neural connectivity, and the last supports memory formation. Unlike some nootropics meant to lend a short burst of focus, BioMind is a brain-supporting supplement for the long haul. It was formulated to support cognitive resilience, which is the brain’s ability to compensate for damage and continue functioning at a high level in the face of age-related degeneration.

The last of the new lineup is BioRestore, a supplement designed to enhance the repair of damaged tissues and promote overall cellular resilience. Its unique combination of ingredients includes hyaluronic acid, natural fatty acids, and even a peptide-based compound found naturally in gastric juice. While it’s not a painkiller, BioRestore’s ingredient profile suggests an ability to reduce pain by lowering inflammation and working with the body’s natural endocannabinoid system. Because it may have the ability to support tissue repair and speed up nutrient absorption, BioRestore could be a useful supplement for anyone healing from an injury or looking to accelerate muscle recovery after a workout.

BioLongevity Labs customers may take these supplements individually or together. Because the three work synergistically to accomplish the goal of total-body health, they’re best taken in concert. BioGutPro, BioMind, and BioRestore are not the only products on the BioLongevity Labs website. Customers have the option to combine them with other targeted supplements. The company even offers a helpful bioregulator quiz for those who don’t know where to begin.

The popularity of products like these indicates that taking their health into their own hands is a priority for many people. Co-founder Hunter Williams has an idea why. “Medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the United States right now,” he says. “Most people in the United States right now are at a point where they don’t trust their doctor a hundred percent. They’re at least a little bit skeptical of them. And so they go out looking for natural methods that might not necessarily be what their doctor would prescribe.”

Are bioregulators like these the future of medicine? Not necessarily. BioLongevity Labs’ founders are adamant their products aren’t meant to be a substitute for a relationship with a qualified doctor. But they do have the potential to support mood, energy, and well-being. And for many people, this makes a world of difference.

