How Celebrities Are Pumping Up The Booming Esports Industry

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and world chess champion Magnus Carlsen have joined the Esports World Cup 2025 as Global Ambassadors.

(Esports World Cup)

Competitive gaming has evolved from its early days of teenagers playing on old console systems in their basements and bedrooms to one of the most exciting sectors in global entertainment. The once niche subculture is now a billion-dollar industry watched by millions across the globe.

Popular celebrities like MrBeast, KSI, and Ninja, who all had their start as gamers, are redefining celebrity culture. The dynamic industry that has a firm hold on a new generation of gamers has caught the attention of Hollywood stars who accustomed to the red carpets and flashing cameras of premieres, and they’re entering the digital arena to join the fun.

In an exciting and monumental development, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and world chess champion Magnus Carlsen have joined the Esports World Cup 2025 as Global Ambassadors, adding to the event’s credibility. Even more thrilling, Carlsen is going to compete against other players. This milestone signals that esports is now mainstream, and some of the world’s biggest celebrities from music, sports, and film have caught on to the excitement of the tournament.

(Esports World Cup)

Mainstream Crossover and Cultural Fusion

The Esports World Cup is the biggest esports tournament and gaming festival in the world. In 2024, it was hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the cultural convergence of celebrity and gaming was evident in the stands and playing arena. Not only were top gaming talents in attendance, but so were A-list celebrities.

Stepping into a very different spotlight was soccer legend Neymar from the Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal. Thrilled fans were entertained to see him in high-profile show matches, playing Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, and Tekken 8.

During the closing ceremony, global music icons Steve Aoki and Kid Cudi took to the stage in a joint performance that electrified attendees. The 2024 Esports World Cup was a full-blown pop culture celebration.

Celebrities Are Buying In… Literally

The increasing presence of celebrities in esports isn’t about a carefully crafted cameo or a casual endorsement. The relationship between the two entities has evolved into serious commitments. Stars from film, music, and traditional sports are investing in established esports teams or taking the bigger step of founding a new one.

By launching their own teams, these celebrities are bringing their personal brands and fans to the competitive gaming scene. It’s a great opportunity to connect with a vibrant, young, digitally savvy audience that consumes their entertainment through live streams, tournaments, and game-driven content.

Some of the bigger celebrities to back professional esports organizations are Oscar-winner Will Smith, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, and Grammy winner The Weeknd. Among those who have founded their own teams are Formula 1’s Lando Norris and former footballer Sergio Agüero.

Saudi Arabia’s Big Bet

Saudi Arabia is at the center of the esports boom, with 67 percent of its population identifying as gamers. Due to the popularity of esports, the Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in the industry. The mission of the Esports World Cup Foundation, the non-profit host of the tournament, is to create the long-term infrastructure to support competitive esports gaming.

The 2024 Esports World Cup drew more than 500 million viewers across the globe, and there were 2.6 million in-person attendees. Organizers anticipate that this year’s edition will outperform its predecessor. This is a good sign for the Esports World Cup Foundation, which hopes to create a sustainable and inclusive global audience.

From Pixels to Prime

The fascination and devotion to esports is growing, and one big indicator of just how much it has crossed into mainstream culture is a new documentary series covering the 2024 Esports World Cup. Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, Esports World Cup: Level Up takes viewers behind the scenes of the tournament. The groundbreaking event is viewed through the eyes of the players, organizers, and famous supporters, sharing their stories up close and personal.

The five-part documentary series is available exclusively on Prime Video and covers the eight-week-long tournament. It spotlights the emotional victories, crushing defeats, and the moments in between, including Neymar’s ties to and fandom of Brazil’s Team Furia. It also showcases the tournaments of more than 20 titles. The documentary is a sure sign that esports has become a part of the cultural canon, cementing its place in the entertainment arena.

The Next Level

On July 7, the 2025 Esports World Cup kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for seven weeks of high-octane excitement as the world’s best gamers compete in a global spectacle. The largest gaming festival in the world is poised to take esports to the next level. The event features a prize pool of $70 million.

The attending megastars, Ronaldo and Carlsen, solidify the importance of esports as a convergence point between sports, music, film, and gaming. This once underground scene is now a global main event where celebrities help launch gamers to cultural icon status and sometimes join the games.

The documentary series Esports World Cup: Level Up is now available to stream now exclusively on Prime Video and the Esports World Cup website.