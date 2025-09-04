How George Dimov Brings Big Four Precision To A Boutique Tax Firm Experience

“We have an A-player guarantee: If someone you work with isn’t top tier, I’ll personally address it.”

(George Dimov)

For many taxpayers, high-level strategic guidance feels locked behind the doors of large firms, accessible only to Fortune 500 companies or clients with million-dollar retainers. The complexity of today’s tax landscape, from cross-border investments to cryptocurrency reporting, makes that level of expertise increasingly valuable. But George Dimov, founder of George Dimov CPA, believes there’s another way.

“Big Four firm expertise means a client can approach us with infinitely complex situations,” Dimov says. “We’ve had clients with 52 rental properties in Japan, multiple states, 300-page personal returns, dozens of foreign bank account disclosures, and international tax credits, all in one case.”

Closing The Gap Between Access & Affordability

Dimov knows how difficult it can be to even get in the door with a major firm. “You can’t easily get Big Four to work on your returns,” he says, referring to Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler. “They’re challenging to reach unless you have a relationship or your employer is doing substantial business with them. Even then, it can take weeks or even months to get a meeting or finalize your returns.”

That inaccessibility drives up costs. “I’ve heard of quotes ranging between two to three million dollars for work we do at a fraction of that, sometimes even a decimal point of that,” Dimov explains. “They have deep expertise with what they do, but you’re also paying for layers of bureaucracy.”

(George Dimov)

The Boutique Advantage

By contrast, Dimov’s firm takes a high-touch approach. “When you call, a live human answers the phone,” he states. “No bots, no automated menus. You may not get transferred to your senior accountant right away, especially if they have another client meeting at the moment. However, you’ll get a response same-day and be on the phone with your tax senior within two days.”

He draws parallels to the old model of the neighborhood CPA: one accountant, one assistant, both deeply familiar with each client. Dimov notes that while that model is dying out, “We keep it alive, combining personal attention with the ability to handle extremely complex work.”

The difference, Dimov explains, is efficiency. “Small firm pricing comes from avoiding the inefficiency associated with multiple layers of management. At a large firm, some employees may operate at 35 percent of their potential, hiding between layers of staff. In a small firm, if one person underperforms, everyone sees it. We have an A-player guarantee: If someone you work with isn’t top tier, I’ll personally address it.”

Expertise Without Barriers

Dimov ensures his team matches the credentials of larger firms. “The minimum degree here is normally a master’s,” he says. “Even many purely administrative staff members have advanced degrees in business, process management, or technical fields.”

The firm handles everything from estate and trust work to cryptocurrency tax planning, all areas where Dimov says many firms lack experience. “These are in-demand specialties, and they require a lot of planning. We don’t just prepare returns; we provide full-picture, holistic coverage from planning through implementation.”

Building A Culture Of Responsiveness

Two things drive the firm’s culture: client service and innovation. “Our entire ethos is that the client comes first,” Dimov says. “If a client feels frustrated or bounced around, everything stops until the issue is resolved.” Dimov confirms that technology plays a key role: “We use systems like Monday.com and Salesforce to make sure every request moves quickly from preparation to review.” The result? “Nothing slips through the cracks.”

Dimov believes this focus is what makes Big Four-level results possible in a boutique setting. “We’re easy to reach by phone, email, or even text message. Try texting the Big Four,” he adds. “We give clients the same expert guidance, but without the obstacles.” In a world where access to expertise often comes with steep costs and long waits, Dimov’s approach offers proof that size isn’t the only measure of real value in professional services.

