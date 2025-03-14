How Justin Pulliam Works To Overcome Stigmas Surrounding Men’s Health

The founder of VidaVital Medical clinics advocates for preventative care first via diet, weight management and lifestyle modifications.

(Justin Pulliam)

Men’s sexual health is often an overlooked aspect of overall wellness, as societal stigma frequently discourages men from openly discussing or seeking help for their health concerns. This reluctance comes from notions of masculinity that view vulnerability as weakness, leaving many men suffering in silence. When left unaddressed, sexual health issues can lead to a diminished quality of life, strained relationships and a cycle of emotional and physical stress.

The stigma surrounding men’s sexual health is widespread. A 2022 survey conducted by Hearst Media for Men’s Health magazine revealed that two in five sexually active men had experienced a sexual health problem, yet only half sought medical assistance. Notably, one-third of respondents felt too embarrassed to discuss their sexual health concerns with anyone, including their general practitioners. This shows the extent of the societal pressures that men face when it comes to their sexual wellness or perceived masculinity.

Compounding these challenges is a lack of accessible, accurate information on men’s sexual health. Misinformation perpetuated by aggressive marketing campaigns and unsupported claims often confuses individuals further. Many men are left unsure about the validity of available treatments, leading to delays in seeking effective care.

Addressing this stigma requires a well-informed approach that combines public health initiatives, education, and the efforts of dedicated individuals committed to normalizing conversations around men’s sexual health. One such individual is Justin Pulliam, founder of VidaVital Medical. With over 25 years of experience, Pulliam has focused on men’s sexual health, anti-aging, and wellness treatments for women. His clinics utilize a holistic approach that employs bioidentical hormones and peptides to address hormone imbalances and optimize performance.

Pulliam actively works to destigmatize men’s health issues by encouraging open discussions and education. He has initiated clinics for medical providers in over 30 states and opened more than 50 clinics across the U.S., assisting hundreds of thousands of patients. His approach includes educating healthcare providers to ensure they are well-equipped to address sexual health concerns, and he creates an environment where men feel comfortable seeking help.

For Pulliam, combating the stigma around men’s sexual health also means addressing the abundance of misinformation that circulates in the industry. He is vocal about the harm caused by organizations that disseminate false promises and unrealistic expectations through aggressive advertising. Such tactics often erode trust in legitimate treatments, leaving patients wary of seeking professional help.

“There’s been a lot of different organizations and companies over the last five years that have kind of bastardized what my industry is—what it should be. They’ve given a lot of misinformation out there, done a really good job in marketing on radio and television, and gotten people a lot of false expectations,” says Pulliam.

His advocacy is largely about simplifying complex medical information, making it more accessible to patients. “From a novice perspective, it’s about translating all this BS out there medically for people to really understand what it truly means on a human level,” he says.

Pulliam’s personal health journey has also contributed to his outlook on the industry. Having once weighed 420 pounds, he understands the psychological and physical challenges associated with significant lifestyle changes. His experience with weight loss and maintenance over the past three years enables him to connect with patients on a human level and allows him to offer relatable guidance and support.

“I used to be 420 pounds. Now, I’m not in the greatest shape in the world, but I’m a lot better than I was at 420 pounds,” he says. “I’ve kept my weight off for three years, and it’s really a psychological mindset. It’s not a matter of you can’t; it’s a choice people make to get healthier.”

Through his work at VidaVital Medical, Pulliam advocates for preventative care. He feels that diet, weight management, and lifestyle modifications are of utmost importance regarding health and sexual wellness. His clinics offer unique advantages, including same-day lab testing, on-site medication dispensing and the use of pellet therapy for more stable hormone levels.

“I’m not looking for miracles. My goal is just to help people understand what men’s health should be and what it isn’t,” Pulliam states. His approach focuses on empowering patients with knowledge, which then enables them to make informed decisions about their health.

By creating open conversations and providing accessible, accurate information, Justin Pulliam is making significant strides in normalizing discussions around men’s sexual health. His efforts are encouraging men to seek help while challenging norms that perpetuate unfortunate stigmas.