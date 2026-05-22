How MyIQ Helps Supercharge Personal Development

The MyIQ platform integrates cognitive, emotional, and behavioral assessment into one interface with development tools for actionable growth.

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MyIQ is a digital self-knowledge platform, designed to work differently from other forms of self-assessment. Many trending evaluations for personality, relationships, and careers have come and gone, providing entertainment until fading out of public interest. Envest Research Inc. has created MyIQ to combine the insights of cognitive assessment, relationship evaluation, and career testing into one platform that rewards informed evaluation with actionable development.

A Personal Development Platform

MyIQ is not meant to be a one-time internet quiz, but an ongoing, data-driven program for understanding personal behavior and adapting it for personal development. Often, self-development assessment platforms take on the quiz style—enjoyable and casual, but not necessarily conducive to developing deeper self-examination. MyIQ aims to encourage extensive self-examination while avoiding the overly academic style of more in-depth self-assessment platforms. The platform provides accessible evaluation tools that facilitate further development once the assessment is complete.

It works by guiding users through an IQ assessment that progressively gets more difficult with each question. The questions may assess reasoning, strategic thinking, or other markers, and at the end, an IQ score is formulated and can be accessed by subscribers. To date, over 10 million assessments have been completed using the MyIQ platform.

Development After Assessment

The process continues with expanded access to the platform, opening up other assessments and knowledge-expanding games. The company claims to have approximately one million active users of games and puzzles available for IQ development on MyIQ. In the assessments category, the platform offers about 25 specialized assessments for cognition, behavior, and emotional intelligence. Upon completion, users have more than 300 lessons and over 20 hours of expert video content to expand their development at their own pace.

From Curiosity To Commitment: The MyIQ Journey

MyIQ serves as the catalyst and starting point for personal development. The assessment delivers the results of the knowledge test with the intention of transforming user behavior—spokesperson Sarah Meyer shares that this is the most common user experience.

“A common journey begins with a single cognitive test, followed by curiosity-driven engagement with personality or relationship assessments,” she says. “Over time, users tend to revisit the platform not for a score, but for comparison, pattern recognition, and a clearer understanding of how their thinking and behaviour evolve.”

MyIQ In The Future

Meyers says that in the coming years, the company envisions MyIQ expanding to become the leading platform in the self-knowledge industry. Using the assessment for development design, MyIQ hopes to evolve beyond individual assessments develop into a standard tool for understanding how people think, behave, and relate to others. In the long-term, MyIQ seeks to reposition self-awareness as a structured and measurable component of everyday decision-making in personal development, education, or relationships.

MyIQ will continue to grow, deepening the connection between cognitive, emotional, and behavioral data for improved insight and continual development, letting users track their progress over time for an ongoing, data-informed process.

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