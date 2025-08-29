How Neurogen Biomarking Is Ushering In A New Era Of Brain Health

This Chicago-based startup, founded in 2024 by neurologist Dr. Rany Aburashed, is tackling preventable cognitive decline head-on.

(Neurogen Biomarking)

Members of our editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

When people think about longevity, the focus often turns to cardiovascular health, testosterone, or fitness. Yet cognitive decline is one of the most devastating and preventable threats to long-term quality of life. Neurogen Biomarking, a Chicago-based startup founded in 2024 by neurologist Dr. Rany Aburashed, is addressing this blind spot head-on.

Early Detection, Delivered To Your Door

At the core of Neurogen’s offering is a simple at-home test that measures phosphorylated tau 217 (pTau217), a highly sensitive biomarker for early Alzheimer’s. The process is designed for ease: a small blood sample, followed by a cognitive assessment, and a virtual consultation with a board-certified neurologist.

This full ecosystem can potentially identify early indicators of Alzheimer’s, sometimes 10 to 20 years before symptoms appear, and provide clinical guidance tailored to a person’s overall health.

From Data To Direction

Where most diagnostic platforms deliver numbers, Neurogen delivers guidance. Every result is reviewed by a neurologist who accounts for the patient’s broader health picture, such as cardiovascular risk or previous injuries. This helps ensure that patients receive clarity, not confusion, and it’s a major point of differentiation in a crowded diagnostics market.

The Problem That Inspired A Company

Dr. Aburashed launched Neurogen after repeatedly observing patients being diagnosed too late to benefit from interventions or proactive planning. Even with groundbreaking treatments, he realized only 8 percent of individuals would qualify to receive those treatments under current diagnostic practices. In other words, if a cure existed tomorrow, the vast majority would miss their opportunity entirely. Recognizing this critical gap, he set out to transform how Alzheimer’s detection is approached responsibly, thoughtfully, and proactively.

Built With Scientific And Strategic Depth

Neurogen’s strength lies in its integration of advanced science and operational precision. The leadership team includes chief scientific officer Dr. Elisabeth Thijssen, a global expert in Alzheimer’s biomarkers, and chief strategy officer Dr. Ken Bahk, who brings deep experience scaling healthcare ventures. The company’s distinguished advisory board includes renowned experts from Harvard, Wake Forest, and Amsterdam University Medical Centers, underscoring Neurogen’s commitment to scientific excellence and strategic foresight.

A New Standard For People Over 40

For people entering midlife, particularly those with a family history of Alzheimer’s, Neurogen may offer a way to proactively explore brain health without the need for hospital visits or waiting for symptoms to appear. This approach can shift cognitive care from reactive to preventative. Recent research from the Alzheimer’s Association further validates this approach: their 2025 Facts & Figures report revealed that more than 80 percent of Americans would prefer to know their Alzheimer’s risk status early, underscoring the widespread demand for proactive cognitive care.

More than 1,000 individuals joined the Neurogen waitlist before launch, and over 500 have completed beta testing with 98 percent satisfaction. The demand signals a larger trend: Men want earlier insight and greater control.

The Vision: Make Brain Health Routine

Neurogen’s goal is to make brain screenings as standard as cholesterol checks. By combining scientific rigor with digital accessibility, the company is laying the groundwork for a future in which cognitive health becomes part of everyday preventive care. Visit www.neurogenbiomarking.com to learn more

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.

