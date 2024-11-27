How Ray Sheehan Built Old City Media Into An Experiential Marketing Powerhouse

“Thinking about what can be done to remedy a problem instead of complaining about it has gotten me out of tough situations more than once.”

(Ray Sheehan)

Presented by APG

How do you grab attention in a sea of online ads, pop-ups, and promoted posts? That’s a question businesses everywhere ask at some point. Traditional marketing methods struggle to connect with consumers in meaningful ways. While many brands flounder in the noisy marketing space, Ray Sheehan’s Old City Media isn’t one of them. He has always believed in the power of authentic connection: “There wasn’t a particular group or race I associated with because I truly enjoyed creating new connections. This, to me, is the bedrock of who I am.”

Sheehan is the founder of Old City Media. This experiential marketing agency cracked the code of creating memorable brand experiences. However, Sheehan faced gut-wrenching setbacks along his entrepreneurial journey that would make anyone want to quit.

“On July 4, 2016, we launched a big concert in New Jersey,” he says. “It was supposed to be massive, but it failed, and we lost a significant amount of money.” While most would walk away, Sheehan took that as a lesson. “I borrowed money, and I dug myself out,” he explains. “The key is to learn and come back stronger.”

He would need to lean on that hard-learned lesson in 2020. When the pandemic shut down live events, it could have been the final blow for Old City Media. “I’m a positive person by nature, so as bad as things were, I didn’t want to believe that was it. I knew there must be some way out of the hole that I found myself in, so I hunkered down and got to work,” Sheehan states. You see, experiential marketing isn’t your typical billboard or online ad. It’s hands-on, face-to-face, and involves event planning, marketing, and retail dynamics. Brands rely on experiential events to connect with customers, and retailers expect to drive revenue. So, when COVID-19 hit, it put Sheehan’s business on the ropes.

However, he made a quick pivot by launching the GIFT program. This game-changing initiative connects brands with high-traffic retailers through pre-purchased, store-branded gift cards. This arrangement allowed brands to engage with consumers at the retail level while maintaining safety during the pandemic. Sheehan notes, “Thinking about what can be done to remedy a problem instead of complaining about it has gotten me out of tough situations more than once.” Instead of buckling under pressure, he saw an opportunity and reinvented his business.

The GIFT program kept Old City Media afloat and Sheehan’s brainchild turned out to be a breakthrough. Brands got valuable in-store exposure, and retailers increased customer engagement without needing interpersonal events. It was a win-win scenario that put Sheehan’s forward-thinking mindset on display. “We didn’t just survive,” he says. “We thrived, and we’ve been able to offer our clients something new and powerful that they can use long after the pandemic.”

Sheehan’s career hasn’t been a straight shot to the top. It was more like a roller coaster. He has partnered with UpcomingEvents.com and worked with 20th Century Fox. This background gave him a unique edge, providing insights into creating experiences that truly connect with people. “In hospitality, you learn that every detail matters,” he says. “And we bring the same attention to our partners at Old City Media.”

Sheehan’s leadership style has been instrumental in building Old City Media’s reputation. Unlike many leaders, he doesn’t see himself as someone who commands from afar but as someone who works alongside his team. “A leader is someone who pulls alongside the team… I find it far more effective to show my team how things are done. I lead by example.” This hands-on approach boosts both team morale and efficiency.

A firm believer in empowering his team and avoiding micromanagement, Sheehan explains, “If the situation was reversed and I was the employee, I really wouldn’t want someone peering over my shoulder every five minutes to check my work. I don’t like it, and neither should anyone else.” This philosophy has not only helped create a positive work environment but has also cultivated a loyal and capable team.

Sheehan’s approach to experiential marketing is all about strategy and flexibility. His team works closely with brands to customize each event that aligns with their goals. However, the businesses retain full control. It’s a cooperative approach in an industry often dominated by rigid plans and impersonal interactions. “We have a ‘crawl, walk, run’ approach because we understand that sustainable growth requires patience and strategy,” Sheehan explains. “As I often say, ‘The journey is just as important as the destination.’ Our clients need time to experiment and understand what works before going all in, and that’s the foundation of our long-term relationships.”

With Old City Media now operating internationally, Ray Sheehan has big plans. Expansion into Canada is just beginning, and he also seeks to become a global leader in retail experiential marketing. He envisions partnerships that continue to evolve and offer brands more value at the retail level. “We want to lead the way in retail and grocery experiential marketing worldwide,” he says. With over 50,000 events under his belt, Sheehan has the experience and the determination to make it happen.

Reflecting on his journey, Sheehan offers advice to aspiring business leaders. “No one knows what’s over the horizon, so you need to create your formula for success now. Find something that works for you, refine it, and stick to it.” As Sheehan continues to expand Old City Media, his focus on resilience, leadership, and connection serves as a beacon for those facing similar challenges in today’s business landscape.