How To Plan An Unforgettable Orlando Vacation

Luxurious accommodations, delicious dining and stellar excursions await beyond the theme parks.

Universal Studios may be a family-friendly highlight, but a well-rounded itinerary with unique experiences and exciting destinations can make your holiday truly unforgettable. Beyond the theme parks, Orlando brims with top-notch accommodations, stunning outdoor escapes, gourmet dining, and vibrant nightlife to keep the excitement going from morning till midnight.

Stay In Style: Finding The Perfect Orlando Hotel

Imagine unwinding at a hotel that blends luxury and fun, setting the perfect tone for your days at Universal Studios. From swanky resorts with water parks and private cabanas to chic budget-friendly hotels like Westgate Palace Resort with spacious family suites, Orlando has it all.

Some hotels like Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort go the extra mile with perks like exclusive Universal Express passes that skip the lines, early access to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and complimentary shuttles to and from the parks. Nearby, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites brings a breezy, coastal theme with family-sized rooms and two pools that keep the tropical spirit alive.

At Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, you’ll enjoy easy access to the parks with a free water taxi and shuttles. This resort’s lush landscaping and beautiful pools create a laid-back Caribbean escape, ideal for unwinding after a day of roller coasters. Likewise, the Loews Royal Pacific Resort lets you skip lines at Universal attractions with complimentary Express Unlimited passes, while the lush, Polynesian-themed poolside setting feels like an extension of your tropical getaway.

If you’re looking to dive into luxury, the Hyatt Regency Orlando on International Drive has poolside cabanas, onsite dining, and a renowned spa, perfect for those needing a bit of indulgence on vacation. Similarly, Evermore Orlando Resort is an excellent choice for large groups, with private villas and spacious family units. Spend an afternoon at Evermore Bay, where white-sand beaches, water slides, and even mermaid meet-and-greets ensure everyone’s entertained.

If you’re seeking a place to stay near Epic Universe, there are many convenient options that offer immersive themes and added benefits.

Beyond The Parks: Orlando’s Hidden Gems & Outdoor Adventures

After a day packed with rollercoasters and attractions, trade the park’s high-energy pace for the serenity of Orlando’s natural beauty. Start with a paddle-boarding session on the peaceful Lake Ivanhoe, where you can glide through calm waters surrounded by lush landscapes. For a tranquil walk among beautiful flora, head to Harry P. Leu Gardens, a 50-acre botanical oasis with winding paths, tropical plants, and a historic home. Feeling adventurous? Venture to the Florida Everglades, just a short drive away, where you can embark on an airboat ride to spot alligators and vibrant bird species up close.

If you’re craving more thrills, consider booking a hot-air balloon ride over Orlando’s picturesque landscapes at sunrise. Float above lush greenery, see the city’s skyline from a new angle, and capture breathtaking photos of this unique view. Or, dive into a day trip to Crystal River, where you can snorkel with gentle manatees in the warm springs—a rare and unforgettable wildlife encounter.

If you’re not up for more adventures, then why not look into a relaxing pamper at the Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa. Or simply find a beautiful spot to admire the scenery and relax with your feet up.

A Feast For Foodies: Dining Adventures In Orlando

Orlando isn’t just about theme park food! Its culinary scene offers bold flavors and top-tier dining experiences. At Universal’s CityWalk, you can savor unique bites from vibrant eateries like Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, where steampunk decor and over-the-top milkshakes are all part of the experience. If you’re in the mood for international cuisine, venture downtown to explore a range of flavors, from tantalizing Latin American dishes at Cuba Libre to the expertly crafted sushi rolls at Kabooki Sushi.

And for those evenings when you want a truly memorable meal, Orlando has several James Beard-nominated chefs who create inspired, gourmet dishes. Dining at spots like The Ravenous Pig or Kadence (a sushi and omakase gem) allows you to taste local ingredients and creative preparations that will leave you dreaming of your next bite.

Explore The Nightlife: City Lights & Entertainment

Orlando’s energy doesn’t fade when the sun sets; instead, the city transforms into a vibrant nightlife hub. For a lively evening close to Universal, CityWalk offers bars, live music, and themed clubs. Dive into the Reggae vibes at Bob Marley – A Tribute to Freedom, or sing your heart out at CityWalk’s Rising Star karaoke bar, where a live band backs you up.

For a more refined evening, downtown Orlando’s nightlife is sophisticated and diverse. Cocktail enthusiasts can check out Mathers Social Gathering, a classy bar known for its expertly crafted drinks and vintage decor. Alternatively, head to Hanson’s Shoe Repair, a speakeasy-style bar hidden behind a “secret” door with unique cocktails that fit right into the Prohibition theme. Jazz lovers should not miss out on the cozy, intimate atmosphere of The Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, where you can relax to live jazz and blues.

Thrilling Day Trips: Extend Your Orlando Adventure

Why stop at Universal when Central Florida has incredible destinations within a short drive? Take a trip to the Kennedy Space Center, where you can tour the launch pads, see historic spacecraft, and, if you’re lucky, witness a rocket launch. This iconic center offers interactive exhibits, inspiring stories, and hands-on experiences like astronaut encounters that add an inspiring touch to your vacation.

Nature lovers should consider a visit to one of Florida’s crystal-clear springs, like Wekiwa Springs or Blue Spring State Park. Here, you can kayak, swim, or snorkel in refreshing, translucent waters, often surrounded by lush greenery and wildlife. It’s a perfect way to relax and cool off while still soaking in the natural wonders that make Florida so special.

Pro Tips for Making Your Orlando Trip Seamless

Plan Ahead for Peak Times: To get the most out of your Universal Studios visit, consider visiting during off-peak seasons or booking Express Passes to cut down on wait times. If you’re staying in an official Universal hotel, look out for packages that offer early park access or bundled tickets.

Keep It Cool: Orlando can get hot, especially in the summer. Stay hydrated and plan some indoor activities to break up your time in the sun. Many hotels have cool-down areas, or you can dip into refreshing water rides and shaded lounges inside Universal Studios. Check out options like Treasure Cove Water Park for some added fun without leaving your hotel.

Pack for Convenience: Between the thrill rides and exploring the city, comfortable shoes are a must. And don’t forget essentials like sunscreen, a water bottle, and a small backpack for souvenirs or snacks. Universal Studios has lockers for rent, so you can stow your items and fully enjoy the rides.

Conclusion: Crafting An Orlando Vacation That Goes Beyond the Parks

With exhilarating theme parks, luxurious and budget-friendly accommodations, delicious dining, and memorable excursions, Orlando is a city that invites you to explore both high-energy and laid-back experiences. By choosing the right hotel, discovering local food gems, and adding day trips, you’ll create a vacation full of variety and excitement.

Whether you’re zip-lining over alligator habitats, savoring a creative meal, or stargazing from the Kennedy Space Center, every day can hold a new adventure in Orlando. So, pack your bags and get ready for a getaway that’s as exhilarating as it is unforgettable!