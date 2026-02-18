Meet Model & Entrepreneur Valerie Rose Abony

This former Rockstar Energy model is now a founder of an Austin-based wellness club Padel39 and an investor in eco-conscious transportation company Bolt.

(Josh Ryan Photo)

There is a certain confidence that only comes from lived experience, and Valerie Rose Abony wears it effortlessly. Internationally recognized as a model and now firmly established as an entrepreneur in the wellness space, she is stepping back into the spotlight with clarity, strength, and intention. Her return to the camera feels less like a comeback and more like a continuation of a life that has expanded far beyond modeling alone.

Formerly known as Valerie Rose Schmidt, she was first discovered in Sacramento through Rockstar Energy, a moment that launched her into the fast paced world of promotional modeling and eventually onto international magazine covers and editorial campaigns. Los Angeles opened doors, but it was time and distance from the industry that refined her vision. Today, she brings a sharpened sense of self to everything she touches, from her Pilates-sculpted physique to her evolving work in wellness and community driven ventures.

Fitness was not always a central focus. That changed profoundly through motherhood and the loss of her mother to breast cancer during pregnancy, experiences that reshaped how she defines strength and healing. Wellness became personal rather than performative. Longevity replaced aesthetics as the goal. She speaks openly about wanting to remain strong, present, and grounded for the long term, a mindset that now informs both her lifestyle and her business philosophy. It is a reflection of modern womanhood in motion, layered, resilient, and intentional, guided by her personal belief that creating beauty in one’s surroundings is a way of life.

(Josh Ryan Photo)

That belief comes to life through Padel39, the Austin-based wellness club she co-founded after relocating to Texas. Designed as more than a traditional fitness space, Padel39 blends competitive padel matches with outdoor workouts, sauna and cold plunge recovery, and relaxed social gatherings. It is a destination built around balance, where movement, connection, and restoration coexist. The club reflects Abony’s broader vision of wellness as an experience rather than a routine.

Her commitment to holistic living also extends into strategic investments that align with sustainability and active lifestyles. She is an investor in Bolt, Europe’s largest micromobility platform, which promotes accessible, eco-conscious transportation across more than 100 cities. For Abony, wellness is inseparable from how people move through the world and how thoughtfully that world is designed.

In an era that rewards authenticity over perfection, Abony is not trying to reclaim an old image. She is evolving in plain sight. Her return to modeling carries a deeper message, one rooted in expansion rather than limitation. As she puts it simply, women do not need to compress themselves to fit a single definition. Stepping back in front of the camera, she is not returning to who she was. She is showing exactly who she has become.