MWC 2026: The Coolest Gadgets Featured At Global Tech Trade Show

From the most rugged foldable smartphone on the market to a modular AI PC concept.

(Left: Vivo, Middle: Honor, Right: Lenovo)

The future of technology isn’t hard to find if you know where to look. In Barcelona, the annual Mobile World Congress trade show hosts hundreds of exhibits from the established and rising tech brands, offering the world a first look at where the mobile device industry is heading. From ambitious concepts and forthcoming breakthroughs to cutting-edge products that’ll soon hit store shelves, here are 16 of the best gadgets and concepts we saw at MWC 2026.

Huawei

Mate X7

(Huawei)

Foldable phones are all the rage right now thanks to companies like Huawei, which consistently push the envelope. At MWC, the Chinese tech behemoth brought more heat in the Mate X7. Combining an incredibly thin profile, a bright 8-inch display, an advanced camera system boasting a variable aperture for better lighting, a large battery capacity, and blistering performance, it’s an impressive evolution of the Mate smartphone line across the board. More

MatePad Edge

The Apple iPad might be the knee-jerk tablet choice, but Huawei’s MatePad Edge blew us away at MWC with its slick design and high-end features, including a 14.2-inch AMOLED screen, a more powerful processor, a premium keyboard and stylus, and advanced multitasking capabilities. If enough consumers can get a hands-on demo, it just might be an iPad Pro killer. More

Eufy

C28 Omni Robot Vacuum

With several new upgrades for 2026, Eufy’s C28 Omni Robot Vacuum blurs the line between the Chinese brand’s mid-range and flagship products. It sports an improved vacuum motor that does a better job of collecting debris than previous models, a built-in advanced mopping system, and a full automated dock. Just press a button and watch your floors transform. More

Honor

MagicPad 4

Measuring just 4.8mm thick, this is the thinnest table on the market today, but that’s just one selling point. With a 12.3-inch AMOLED that’s impressively bright and responsive, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a huge 10,100mAh battery, and an eight-speaker audio system, this tablet from Honor punches well above its weight class. More

Magic V6

(Honor)

The Magic V6 is one of the most impressive foldable phones ever. It’s the first to arrive with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, it measures just 4mm thick when open, and it sports upscale finishes that make a statement. Not to mention, an impressive battery capacity promises longer endurance than virtually all competitors. More

MagicBook Pro 14

Honor also makes some stunning laptops, and the MagicBook Pro 14 was a stand-out hit at MWC. Its 14.6-inch OLED display borders on beautiful, and its slim design ensures portability in even the most modest messenger bag. It’s packed with high-end specs that deliver great performance, up to 1TB of storage, and a huge 92WHr battery. More

Lenovo

ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept

(Lenovo)

Ever want to take your laptop apart and swap its parts? Lenovo’s newest modular concept laptop lets you do just that. From the screen to the keyboard to the ports themselves, you can detach almost anything and replace almost anything, offering endless aesthetic and functional variation. More

ThinkPad T14 Gen 7

(Lenovo)

This premium business laptop from Lenovo promises exceptional performance and endurance, all in a design that weighs in at just under 3 pounds. Available with three different processors from Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm, it can be adapted to exceed the demands of all workload types, and it has enough power to keep up with all Windows 11’s new AI-enabled features. More

Tecno

Camon 50 Ultra 5G

(Tecno)

For a mid-range product, the Camon 50 Ultra 5G impressed many with an advanced camera system that might be the best available in a device that costs less than $700. Complete with a premium design and beefy specs, this is should be a serious consideration for anyone who’s in the market for a new smartphone. More

Qualcomm

Snapdragon Wear Elite

(Qualcomm)

You can count on seeing the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite listed on spec sheets for many future AI wearables. It’s more powerful than any other wearable-focused chip the company has ever released, and it’s small enough to fit in watches, glasses, pendants, and more. More

Xiaomi

17 Ultra

(Xiaomi)

This flagship phone from Xiaomi boasts one of the most mind-blowing camera systems we’ve ever tested, thanks to a collaboration with Leica that touched both its hardware and software. A huge, next-gen 1-inch sensor on the back helps it capture DSLR-like photographs, and you can fine-tune the look of every shot with additional Leica’s editing tools. More

Ulefone

Armor 34 Pro+

(Ulefone)

Ultra-rugged smartphones are essential for outdoor adventurers, and that’s what Ulefone has built with the Armor 34 Pro+. It comes with a gigantic battery that’ll keep you and your family powered up on the go, a bright LED light with warning lights built-in, an advanced water resistance rating, military-grade drop resistance, a built-in projector, and an infrared night vision camera. More

TCL

NXTPAPER AMOLED

One of the coolest technologies we saw at TCL’s booth is its NXTPAPER display technology, which promises an E Ink-like experience but with the colors and performance of a traditional display. The innovation is possible thanks to an OLED panel that renders deeper blacks and richer colors while retaining the anti-reflective coating and battery-preserving “ink paper” modes. More

Vivo

X300 Ultra

(Vivo)

Few, if any, cellular phones are capable of capturing video as impressively as the Vivo X300 Ultra. It can record multi-focal 4K video in advanced formats like 10-bit Log and Dolby Vision, it has multiple lens choices to adapt to different shooting environments, a quad-mic recording system for exceptional audio, and more. With accessories like a DSLR grip, a camera cage, and cooling fan, this device is perfect for the aspiring filmmaker. More