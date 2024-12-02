Plastic Surgeon Dr. Saba Motakef On Patients’ Desire For Natural Beauty

“From the perspective of beauty trends, natural will always be in.”

(Dr. Saba Motakef)

The 2000s and early 2010s saw many advancements in the plastic surgery industry. Consumer preferences were changing as cultural trends were evolving alongside them. The 2000s brought about the first face transplants, the FDA approval of Botox for cosmetic use, and the availability of hyaluronic acid soft tissue fillers for the first time.

Something else that drastically impacted the plastic surgery industry in the 2000s and 2010s was the rise of reality television. Viewers were consuming television shows that featured people with lots of cosmetic enhancements, and there was even a boom in reality shows focused on plastic surgery. According to the National Library of Medicine, patients who regularly watched one or more reality television shows reported a greater influence from television and media to pursue cosmetic surgery, and they felt more knowledgeable about cosmetic surgery in general.

Celebrity influence and the growth of social media have also contributed to the changing plastic surgery trends. Celebrities shape beauty ideals and normalize cosmetic enhancements. Social media has completely reshaped the way people perceive beauty, access information, and make decisions about their looks or plastic surgeries. Some medical professionals even reported a phenomenon called “Snapchat dysmorphia,” in which patients sought cosmetic procedures to attempt to emulate the filtered versions of themselves.

In the earlier decades, people often desired bold transformations that would create dramatic changes to their appearance. However, today’s plastic surgery is all about being as undetectable as possible. People are embracing their natural beauty more than ever before. Patients are still getting breast augmentations, tummy tucks, liposuction, and BBLs, but their goals are more subtle.

Some patients are even going so far as to get their BBLs reversed, where patients undergo liposuction to reduce the size of their buttocks by removing the fat that had been previously grafted during the initial BBL procedure. People are opting for a more balanced silhouette, and some of the Kardashians have even been rumored to have reversed their BBLs.

Dr. Saba Motakef, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Orange County, has witnessed this transition firsthand. Dr. Motakef is known for his expertise in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body, and helps patients achieve their most naturally enhanced look. He works closely with each patient to ensure the treatment plan is tailored to each individual’s needs.

“I’m hearing the word “natural” a lot more in my consultations these days! And the reality is, more natural results will age better,” says Dr. Motakef. “For purely functional reasons, a bigger breast implant or bigger butt won’t hold up as well over time when compared to a more conservative result, as skin stretches and soft tissue support becomes compromised. And from the perspective of beauty trends, natural will always be in!”

Going past just aesthetic preferences, the changing aspiration for a more natural look is also due to authenticity and self-acceptance being hot topics at the moment. Patients are looking to enhance the beauty they already have, rather than conforming to an unrealistic or overly-enhanced standard. Dr. Motakef, who specializes in procedures such as breast augmentation, liposuction, mommy makeovers, and facelifts, aims to achieve these natural-looking outcomes through sophisticated surgical techniques.

Along with the traditional surgical procedures offered, Dr. Motakef’s clinic also administers non-surgical treatments like BOTOX and JUVÉDERM to help patients refresh their appearance with minimal downtime. His approach to these treatments includes a strong focus on optimizing skincare and overall health before undergoing surgery.

Dr. Motakef’s expertise is rooted in an impressive academic and professional history. A Regents’ Scholar at the University of California, Irvine, he contributed to groundbreaking stem cell research before graduating with honors from Albany Medical College. He further developed his skills during a prestigious integrated plastic surgery residency at Loma Linda University, where he trained under industry experts. Dr. Motakef has published numerous clinical studies and has been invited to present his research at national and international conferences.

At his practice, Dr. Motakef has experienced the beauty evolution firsthand. The shift to a more natural aesthetic is especially prevalent among procedures like breast augmentations. He says that his patients are opting for smaller implants, or even choosing to have their implants removed or downsized in favor of a more natural shape and size.

The appeal of natural beauty is more than just a fleeting trend. It is part of a bigger movement—one where people are beginning to accept themselves for who they truly are. Dr. Motakef is committed to helping his patients achieve their aesthetic goals while maintaining a sense of balance and authenticity.