Seiko’s ‘THE GIFT OF TIME’ Short Film Showcases Japanese Luxury & Craftsmanship

Watch the fine watchmaker’s cinematic celebration of Japanese culture and art now.

Seiko Group Corporation’s short film THE GIFT OF TIME promises to reflect Japan’s rich cultural history as it is connected to time, nature, and craftsmanship. The film is being screened in the United States and worldwide.

A Focus On The Heritage Of Japanese Creatives

THE GIFT OF TIME features Japanese creators reflecting on time’s impact on their art, life and Japan’s cultural heritage. From their creations to their philosophies, creators carry the viewer through locations of significance and their personal and artistic journeys, focusing on their understanding of time.

Through THE GIFT OF TIME, Seiko aims to preserve and promote Japan’s unique luxury to a global audience, exploring how time has shaped a nation and its creative processes.

“THE GIFT OF TIME is based on the idea that ‘time is a gift from nature for Japanese people’ who have lived in harmony with nature,” a Seiko representative said.

What Is Seiko?

Since 1881, Seiko has been synonymous with Japanese luxury. It is fitting that time should be the central focus of this artistic initiative, seeing as Seiko is a notable watchmaking company. They have proudly contributed to the country’s cultural narrative through brands and project initiatives such as Grand Seiko, WAKO, and now, THE GIFT OF TIME.

Alongside their established brands, this short film aims to rediscover the richness and value of Japan’s unique culture. It incorporates themes surrounding the four seasons, the beauty of nature, and the genuine skill of master artisans, all to communicate the appeal of Japanese luxury to the world.

To further align with this project’s aspirations, WAKO, which is part of SEIKO HOUSE in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has transformed their basement floor into an “Arts and Culture” space as of July 2024.

The Centrality Of Creators To Japanese Luxury

Seiko emphasizes the creators involved in creating THE GIFT OF TIME as focal points of Japan’s unique culture. Seiko’s work reflects the idea that the preservation of Japanese luxury isn’t just propagated by the brand, but by all artists in Japan. Their lives embody the Japanese artist’s pursuit of beauty and harmony in their work.

“Focusing on the ‘culture of time’ unique to Japan,” the Seiko representative said of THE GIFT OF TIME, “the creators will offer the audience how they perceive ‘time’ and live with ‘time.’ The viewers will receive intel on the creators’ lives from the perspectives of art, architecture, music, and other related fields. A documentary approach lets each performer naturally confront and verbalize the ‘time’ in their past work and life.”

A Nation’s Relationship With Time

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME also reflects Japan’s distinct relationship with time, which nurtures luxury and creativity through a deep connection with nature, community, and craftsmanship. By presenting their film on a global stage, Seiko hopes to demonstrate the intricate beauty of Japanese culture and art to international audiences and provide an understanding of its innate luxury. Through this effort, they position themselves as global ambassadors of Japanese artistry.

Watch THE GIFT OF TIME Now

The story of Japanese luxury art is intertwined with its dynamic culture, nature, and time. Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME, which premiered on October 23, captures this essential truth. Through this campaign and beyond, Seiko will continue to promote the richness of Japanese culture, primarily through the multifaceted perspectives explored in the short film.