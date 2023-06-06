Serial Investor Brook Taube Aims To Inspire The Next Generation Of Entrepreneurs

“I only invest in companies that are tackling important problems or creating big opportunities for society.”

(Brook Taube)

Presented by Girt Daily

Mentors play a critical role in helping people achieve their career goals. From Aristotle guiding Alexander the Great to Warren Buffet and Bill Gates learning from each other, those who have changed the world often had someone guiding and supporting them in their journey. Serial entrepreneur and investor Brook Taube is one of those leaders lending a helping hand to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Better known for his work in the world of finance, Taube has been working closely with entrepreneurs ever since he began his career in financial services at Bankers Trust in the early 1990s. In addition to building several financial services businesses over the past 25 years, he has helped direct capital to over 500 companies across 35 industries, creating thousands of jobs.

More Maxim Videos

“As an entrepreneur myself, I know how difficult it is to be a small player in the increasingly regulated and high-cost structures that dominate most industries,” explains Taube. “I’ve always sought to create opportunities for those small players who can tackle big problems, just like other people did for me back in the day.”

Taube didn’t stay as a small player for long, though, as several of his businesses would eventually grow to become billion-dollar enterprises, two of which are listed via initial public offering on the NYSE. Today, most of Taube’s work is done through his private investment company Sandy Point, which primarily invests in early-stage businesses operating in areas like financial services, physical and mental health, and disruptive technology.

“I only invest in companies that are tackling important problems or creating big opportunities for society,” adds Taube. “I have found that these sectors do just that, while also offering a unique opportunity to focus on big problems in which scale is possible.

Those lucky founders who get to work with Taube are often surprised by his hands-on approach when helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses, something that is far from the norm in the world of business. This can be attributed to Taube’s vision of what leadership should look like, with him often referring to “gratitude, hard work, and delegation of authority” as the traits every leader should strive for.

“The biggest lesson I have learned during my 30 years of experience is that while the fundamentals of business matter, a great team is always more important,” says Taube. “When I work closely with founders, it’s not about micromanagement but helping them become worthy leaders who can build great teams. If they are able to do that, investors and opportunity will naturally follow.”

If Taube’s success is something to go by, his approach to leadership, investing, and entrepreneurship seems to be working, and not only in the world of business. He is also a talented musician, competitive cyclist, philanthropist, and devoted father with a multifaceted nature. His ability to excel in various domains speaks volumes about his passion, dedication, and drive, something from which every budding entrepreneur can surely benefit.