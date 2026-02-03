Standing Tall: How Luke Hanvey And TUSQ Are Transforming Men’s Shapewear

When Luke Hanvey strides into a room, it’s hard not to notice him. At 6 feet 6 inches tall he cuts an imposing figure, but for most of his life that height wasn’t a source of confidence; it was a source of struggle. From finding clothes that fit to reconciling self-worth with performance on the basketball court, Hanvey knows what it means to wrestle with identity. Today, he channels that experience into TUSQ apparel, an innovative menswear brand that is modernizing shapewear for men and challenging cultural norms around body image.

From Auckland Courts To Australian Shores

Born on August 6, 1980, in Auckland, New Zealand, Hanvey grew up in a working-class, single-parent household where money was tight and independence came early. “I didn’t have much of a support system, so I learned fast that if I wanted something, I had to go after it myself,” he recalls. For Hanvey, sports and basketball in particular were more than just an escape. They became his discipline, his safe place, and his foundation for resilience.

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s relentless work ethic and later by LeBron James’s rise from humble beginnings, Hanvey shaped his own philosophy: Where you start doesn’t define where you finish. That mindset would carry him from the basketball courts of New Zealand to Australia at 26, where life’s toughest tests were waiting.

The Body Breaks, The Mind Rebuilds

Sports gave Hanvey confidence, but it also gave him injuries: 13 surgeries in total, plus ruptured discs in his back. By his early 30s, his body was battered. He had transitioned into carpentry to pay the bills, but the physical toll made it clear he couldn’t swing a hammer forever.

“I knew I had to reinvent myself. There was no way my back could handle the grind,” Hanvey says. The catch? He had no idea what was next. He didn’t even know how to use a computer. But when necessity calls, innovation answers.

Hanvey bought his first computer, taught himself the basics, and dove headfirst into e-commerce. “Every single step was a challenge, learning to source products, market online, handle logistics, manage cashflow, it was all foreign to me. But quitting was never an option.”

Building From The Rock Bottom

There were moments when the dream almost collapsed. A few years in, Hanvey underwent emergency back surgery that left him unable to work. His carpentry income disappeared overnight, and though his first e-commerce venture was starting to grow, he couldn’t yet pull money from it. He burned through his savings, borrowed just to pay rent, and reinvested every cent into the business.

“I didn’t understand the importance of supplier relationships and cash flow at first. It was stressful, but those lessons became part of the DNA of everything I’ve built since,” he explains.

That business would eventually go on to dominate its niche on Amazon, teaching Hanvey invaluable lessons about product design, logistics, and consumer psychology. It was from those hard-won learnings that TUSQ was born.

Transforming Shapewear For All Men

TUSQ represents the polished evolution of Hanvey’s entrepreneurial journey. Unlike traditional shapewear brands that focus solely on function, TUSQ merges performance with style, building confidence from the inside out. “We’re here to take the stigma out of men’s shapewear. It’s not about hiding, it’s about backing yourself and showing up sharp,” Hanvey says.

The brand’s ethos is rooted in empowerment and authenticity. TUSQ designs specifically for plus-size men, solving long-ignored fit and comfort issues while packaging the products with a premium, fashion-forward edge. “We want TUSQ to sit alongside premium fashion labels in department stores. Men deserve products that feel good, look good, and elevate their confidence.”

Taking Shapewear Out Of The Shadows

Traditionally, shapewear for men has been treated as something to keep hidden, a quiet secret for those too embarrassed to talk about body image. Hanvey is flipping that script. “With TUSQ, we’re making shapewear cool. We want men to be proud of backing themselves. This isn’t about shame. It’s about swagger.”

His approach is already making waves. TUSQ is still a young brand, but it is built on a proven track record. Hanvey has taken the insights from creating an Amazon category leader online and used them to craft a more refined, fashion-focused label with higher quality materials and a premium edge. Now, he is steering TUSQ toward department store shelves and broader retail spaces. More importantly, he’s sparking long-overdue conversations about men’s body image.

The Hustle And The Growth

Behind the sleek branding and sharp product designs lies a grind built on sacrifice. Hanvey’s story is not one of overnight success but of grit, failure, and relentless persistence. He recalls teaching himself coding basics late into the night, shipping products while rehabbing from surgery, and reinvesting every dollar while friends were enjoying their weekends.

“The hustle forced me to grow. Every mistake became a lesson. Every setback gave me resilience,” Hanvey says. That resilience is exactly what he hopes men feel when they slip into TUSQ gear, a quiet reminder that confidence starts within.

Beyond Compression: A Lifestyle Movement

For Hanvey, TUSQ is about more than clothing. It’s about creating a movement where men can embrace body confidence without stigma. The company is investing heavily in creator partnerships and campaigns to normalize men’s body image conversations. “We want to make it aspirational, not taboo,” he says.

Future product ranges will expand beyond shapewear into fashion-led pieces that men actually want to wear. The vision? To make TUSQ synonymous with empowerment, style, and modern masculinity.

Life Outside The Grind

Despite his workload, Hanvey grounds himself in simple joys. He lives near the ocean in Australia, where the beach is his recharge zone. Sports and fitness remain passions, but now it’s about self-discipline rather than competition; a “me vs. me” philosophy. His loyal sidekick, a French bulldog named Tama, is always by his side. “I’ve learned that real confidence doesn’t come from performance or validation. It comes from choosing to back yourself every single day,” Hanvey reflects.

Advice To Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Hanvey’s journey is a testament to what’s possible when you start messy, stay relentless, and refuse to quit. His advice for others stepping into entrepreneurship is straightforward: “Back yourself. Don’t wait for the perfect time, there isn’t one. You don’t need all the answers. I started without knowing how to use a computer. Fail fast, learn faster, and keep moving. If you don’t quit, you can’t lose.”

Standing Tall With TUSQ

Today, Hanvey is proud, not just of the brand he’s built, but of the movement he’s helping ignite. TUSQ is more than men’s shapewear, it’s shaping a new sense of confidence for men everywhere, especially those who’ve been overlooked for too long. “Real confidence starts underneath,” Hanvey says. And with TUSQ, he’s proving that when men stand tall, they don’t just look sharp, they change the game.