The Antero Stealth E-Bike Is A Great Father’s Day Gift For Outdoorsy Dads

With this full-bore e-mountain bike, Dad can trade in lazy Sunday afternoons for weekend adventures on backroad trails.

(Monday Motorbikes)

Members of our editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

Skip the tired Father’s Day clichés. No more grilling sets, no more polo shirts. This year, get Dad something that actually gets his heart racing. The Antero Stealth e-bike from Monday Motorbikes isn’t just a ride, it’s an invitation to tear up trails, power through mountain passes, and own the road with enough torque to make gravity second-guess itself.

Father’s Day should be aspirational, right? It’s about leading the pack, setting the pace, and leaving the beaten path in the dust. With the Antero Stealth, Dad can trade in lazy Sunday afternoons for weekend adventures on backroad trails just beyond city limits. And when Monday rolls around, a quick hose-down transforms it from trail beast to urban commuter, ready to hit the gym before his first meeting.

This thing isn’t built for the casual cruise, though. It’s a full-suspension eMTB designed to keep the ride stable and the rider in control, no matter the terrain. An upgraded high-performance mono-shock absorbs bumps and rough edges, smoothing out the ride without dulling the thrill. CST Patrol 26 x 3.0 tires dig in when the trail gets loose and roll steady when the pavement takes over, keeping handling sharp and the center of gravity low. Whether he’s charging up a steep incline or slicing through switchbacks, the Antero Stealth delivers an effortless, balanced ride that feels like it was built for the challenge—because it was.

And power? Oh yeah, there’s power. A 1,000-watt Bafang mid-drive motor delivers serious torque, enough to make the front wheel feel featherlight with a flick of the throttle. This isn’t some wimpy hub-drive setup. The Antero’s chain-driven system keeps the weight balanced, the control tight, and the acceleration ready to pounce.

Dad can tailor his ride from six performance levels, dialing it up from pedal-only grind mode to full-throttle beast mode. The 8-speed Shimano derailleur gives all the flexibility he needs, whether he’s in it for the workout or just wants to let the motor do the heavy lifting. And with an adjustable seat height, he’ll always have the perfect fit for maximum comfort and control, whether he’s hitting the trails or cruising through the city. Add aircraft-grade aluminum with stainless fasteners and water-resistant connectors, and the Antero Stealth isn’t just tough, it’s built for all roads, all weather, all conditions.

At $3,299, it’s a steal for a machine this capable. And with an extensive network of dealers nationwide and shipping within 3-5 days (plus direct international shipping to Mexico, Costa Rica and Ireland), getting one is as easy as pulling the trigger. There’s nothing quite like the look of envy from other dads when yours rolls up on a machine built to dominate both the trails and the pavement. The Antero isn’t just an e-bike; it’s an identity shift. It says, “I go where I want, and I do it fast.”

So picture this: Dad wakes up, coffee in hand, throws on his riding gear, and hits the trail as the morning mist still clings to the trees. He’s got the throttle in one hand, the whole weekend ahead of him, and nothing but open terrain to explore. That’s the kind of Father’s Day that sticks with you. This year, don’t just give Dad a gift. Give him an upgrade.