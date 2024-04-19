The Ardbeg ‘Masters Of Smoke Tour’ Is A Crash Course In Scotch Whisky Aromas

Elevate your whisky expertise inside an Ardbeg Airstream that’s custom-built to deliver lessons in Scotch smoke profiles.

Presented by Ardbeg

Ardbeg is taking the untamed spirit of Islay across the pond to America on a multi-city “Masters of Smoke Tour” that’s sure to elevate your Scotch whisky expertise.

Since its founding in 1815, the lauded whisky label has achieved global acclaim among spirit aficionados as the world’s peatiest, smokiest and most complex Islay malt. But that prestige shouldn’t deter the uninitiated—the Masters of Smoke Tour welcomes sippers of all levels to learn more in an Ardbeg Airstream that’s custom-built to host crash courses in Scotch smoke profiles.

As guests enter the Airstream, they are greeted by an Ardbeg ambassador who explains the experience on which they are about to embark. With a guidebook and pencil in-hand, participants are led through five smoke stations: Medicinal, Coal, Herbal, Wood and Savory, each of which represents one of five common Ardbeg whisky smoke profiles.

After engaging their senses of smell and touch at all five stations, guests complete a “Discover Your Smoke” quiz, data from which is used to build a unique smoke profile suited to their individual preferences.

After the experience, guests keep their guidebooks as well as a peel-and-sniff card, and, depending on local laws, of-age sippers can then enjoy a cocktail or dram of their perfect Ardbeg match. If their preferred bottle is unavailable at a local retailer, guests can scan a QR code to purchase their chosen bottle of Ardbeg and have it delivered directly to their home.

If they want to dive deeper into the world of Scotch whisky, guests are encouraged to register for the Ardbeg Committee, a global club of smoke-minded enthusiasts who are kept in-the-know about the latest exclusive bottles and content, VIP events, and other Ardbeg happenings.

Visit mastersofsmoketour.com to scope out an Ardbeg Masters of Smoke stop near you and visit Ardbeg’s website to learn more about the Ardbeg Committee.