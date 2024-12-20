The Minimalist Amp Fitness Machine Makes Daily Workouts Easy

A team of former Nike, Meta and Apple employees have developed a super-sleek piece of home exercise equipment that blends into your living room.

Struggling to get a workout in today? It happens to everyone. Maybe you’re feeling too tired, you’ve got too much on your plate, or you’re just not able to find the motivation. It’s easy to tell yourself, “I’ll start fresh tomorrow,” but what if today, even in a small way, could be a fresh start?

With modern work environments, it’s often a struggle for people to find some time for themselves, which means that sometimes fitness isn’t prioritized as much as it should be. Working out will be skipped for another hour of sleep, for a drink with friends, or maybe just because you are too tired today, so you feel you should rest to make tomorrow’s workout better! But then that also gets postponed.

Shalom Meckenzie, the billionaire entrepreneur who is well-known for his work in sports and technology, has decided to put an end to it. Together with a team of experts who have worked with the biggest names in tech and fitness worldwide, such as Apple, Meta, and Nike, he has developed amp—a home fitness machine that allows everyone to incorporate training into their routine—no excuses.

The machine is designed in a minimalist and modern way, and its compact size enables it to merge seamlessly into every home without taking up any space. It is a serious innovative change in the fitness industry, as most current solutions dominate any space and probably don’t fit in your living room.

Most existing solutions are not only impractical in terms of space, but they are also expensive. In contrast, the amp machine will cost $1,795, including delivery, installation, and added accessories.

But what truly sets amp apart from other options in the home fitness market is its technology. Once the user builds their profile, specifying their goals and needs, amp uses innovative AI technology to determine the optimal training to fit into their schedule—whether it’s 15 minutes or an hour. The amp will also adjust workouts to the user’s progress during their training session and remind them how they did last time. It also features games, which keep workouts motivating and exciting.

Amp is a breath of fresh air in the world of home fitness. It may not necessarily replace your gym subscription, but it will definitely get you fit. You’re just one click away from a new beginning that starts today—not tomorrow.