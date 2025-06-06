The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide For The Modern Dad

Give Dad a present with purpose.

(Left: Technics, Middle: Elijah Craig, Right: Andis)

Members of our editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

Father’s Day is almost here, and if you’re still scrambling for the perfect gift, we’ve got you covered. Whether your dad is an adventure-seeker, a spirits connoisseur, a grooming guru, or a fitness junkie, this curated guide features standout gear and goods that hit every mark. Forget the cliché ties and mugs—this year, give Dad something he’ll actually want to use.

Rokform Rugged Series Phone Cases

For The Dad Who Does It All

(Rokform)

Designed for dads who live life full-throttle, Rokform’s Rugged Series Phone Cases bring military-grade protection to the palm of his hand. Built with a patented twist-lock system and industrial-strength magnets, it mounts seamlessly to toolboxes, dashboards, bikes—you name it. The textured grip keeps things secure, even during rough-and-tumble days. Plus, precise cutouts make this a no-compromise choice for any dad who demands durability and style. Use code FDGIFTS for 20 percent off. Shop now

Ron del Barrilito Three Stars

For The Refined Dad

(Ron del Barrilito)

If your dad’s bar cart game needs a level-up, try a bottle of Ron del Barrilito Three Stars—Puerto Rico’s best-kept rum secret since 1880. Aged six to ten years in ex-oloroso sherry barrels, this small-batch beauty is rich, complex, and built for sipping. Expect notes of raisins, vanilla, banana, and a woody, smoky finish—without a trace of sugar or caramel. It’s the perfect pour for dads who know their spirits. Bonus: It just pulled a Double Gold with 97 points at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Shop now

PXG Black Ops Drivers

For The Dad Who Owns The Tee Box

(PXG)

Those looking for long drives and pure contact know that PXG’s new Black Ops Drivers deliver. These clubs represent a breakthrough in golf engineering, combining cutting-edge materials with advanced adjustability to deliver explosive distance, pinpoint accuracy, and next-level consistency—no matter his handicap. Whether he’s a weekend warrior or a range rat, PXG’s 200-plus fitting locations give him access to a one-on-one session with a master fitter who’ll tailor the club perfectly to his swing. The result? A driver that launches higher, flies farther, and puts Dad in position to dominate every fairway. This Father’s Day, skip the socks and upgrade his game instead. Shop now

Technics Reference Class Hi-Fi Earbuds

For The Dad Who Knows Good Sound

(Technics)

The Technics Reference Class Hi-Fi True Wireless Earbuds deliver a listening experience worthy of his playlist. With industry-leading active noise cancellation and ambient sound control at the touch of a finger, these earbuds make it easy to tune in—or out. Engineered for all-day wear, they offer up to 10 hours of playback with noise cancelling on a single charge, plus another 18 from the case. Intuitive touch controls handle everything from volume to calls, while the Technics Audio Connect app lets him fine-tune the sound and settings to his liking. A range of ear tip sizes ensures a perfect fit, making these earbuds a serious upgrade for the dad who demands premium performance in every note. Shop now

Equibal

For the Dad Who Keeps It Clean (And Tough)

(Equibal)

Dad doesn’t need a 10-step skincare routine—he needs something that works. Equibal delivers just that: safe, simple, and strong formulas scientifically engineered for men’s skin. Every product is designed to cleanse, protect, and strengthen without the harsh chemicals or unnecessary fluff. The star ingredient, finipil, goes beyond basic odor control by killing 99.999 percent of bacteria, soothing razor burn, and preventing infection. Their all-in-one Shampoo + Body Wash is a no-nonsense essential that handles head-to-toe cleansing in one step, while the Splash Toner restores hydration, rebalances pH, and defends against breakouts. Use code NoBS10 for $10 off the MFM Primary System. Shop now

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

For The Dad Who Deserves A Special Sip

(Elijah Craig)

This Father’s Day, raise a glass to the one who raised you with Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel—a bourbon that goes the extra mile for the dad who always does the same. This unique, award-winning expression starts with Elijah Craig’s signature Small Batch, then gains added depth and complexity from a second finish in a specially toasted, flash-charred barrel crafted by Independent Stave Company. The result is a rich, layered sipping experience that’s perfect for dads with discerning palates. Share something more meaningful this year: your time, a great bourbon, and maybe a few stories. Shop now

Andis Explorer Trimmers

For The Well-Groomed Dad

(Andis)

Andis’ new Explorer Series gets the job done—head to toe. With a titanium and ceramic blade system, turbo mode, and 3.5 hours of runtime, the Explorer Beard & Body System is precision grooming at its finest. It also features a handy travel lock feature for on-the-go grooming, as well as a cut-length dial selector. Waterproof, travel-friendly, and equipped with a Comfort Edge blade and 7000K LED spotlight (yes, really), the Explorer Body & Groin Trimmer is the kind of tool that upgrades his entire routine. Andis packs pro-barbershop quality into a sleek, Dad-approved design. Shop now

NB Pure Performance Supplements

For The Fit Dad

(NB Pure)

Does your dad still dominate the squat rack—or just want to stay energized chasing the kids? NB Pure’s clean-performance supplements make the perfect addition to his daily grind. Their 5-in-1 Performance Protein+, Pump Juice+, and electrolyte-rich Hydration+ blends are all free of artificial fillers, delivering real results without the fluff. Whether it’s muscle-building with Creatine+ and Leucine+, or boosting recovery with Glutamine+, this no-nonsense lineup supports strength, stamina, and smart fueling. Bonus: they’re now all 20 percent off to celebrate Dad. Shop now

Man Labs Anti-Aging Skincare

For The Dad Who Demands Results

(Man Labs)

Father Time doesn’t stand a chance. Engineered specifically for men’s skin, Man Labs delivers serious, science-backed results—no fluff, no fragrance, just clinically proven performance. Whether Dad’s battling fine lines, dryness, or the daily grind, this complete anti-aging system goes to work fast, with visible improvements in just 10 days. Infused with a potent mix of advanced peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidant-rich vitamins C & E, Man Labs is like a daily multivitamin for his face. It hydrates, firms, and revitalizes—without the greasy residue or overpowering scent. Use code M2025 for 20% off. Shop now

Panasonic Palm Shaver

For the Dad Who Values Power And Precision

(Panasonic)

The Panasonic Palm Shaver delivers an elevated grooming experience, whether he’s at home or halfway across the globe. Small enough to fit into his carry-on—or even his pocket—this palm shaver won’t take up valuable space in his dopp kit. Sleek and minimalist, Panasonic’s Palm Shaver combines comfort with cutting-edge tech, ideal for keeping Dad neat and polished between flights or meetings. Beneath its elegant matte black shell, five precision-engineered blades are driven by a powerful 13,000-CPM linear motor that powers through thick, dense hair with ease. Its adaptive beard sensor adjusts in real-time to hair density, ensuring a smoother, more personalized shave—no irritation, no guesswork. Shop now