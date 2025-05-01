These Are The Issues That Matter Most To Women, According To New Survey

Reproductive health, access to healthcare and affordable childcare are all pressing concerns.

With issues affecting women gaining increased attention in public discourse, a new survey might surprise everyone. As stress levels continue to rise among women, new data reveals that a third of women (34 percent) reported not experiencing significant gender-related challenges in their lives. A Censuswide survey of over 2,000 adults (21 plus), commissioned by Northerner.com, found that in 2025, only a small minority of women identified gender equity in sports as a top concern for them. These findings highlight that women have other important matters when it comes to day-to-day life.

While the news cycle amplifies ongoing debate about gender issues on both sides of the spectrum, the survey points to a more nuanced reality with a generational divide in women’s priorities. Younger women (21–24 years of age) expressed the greatest concern about reproductive health and access to care (48 percent), while older women (55 plus) were more likely to report not facing significant gender-related concerns (45 percent).

Top Concerns For Women

Less than 9 percent of female respondents viewed gender equity in sports as a pressing concern in their lives. Instead, safety from violence and harassment, mental health support, reproductive health, maternal health and well-being, and access to affordable childcare all ranked higher. Among the women who did recognize disparities, 26 percent said equal pay and workplace equity are their top concerns, which is validated by research on the topic. Women are paid 84 cents for every dollar a man makes, a gender wage gap that spans all professions, even those typically held by women, according to a report released by IWPR last year. Their analysis also found that women earned less than men for full-time work in all 20 of the largest occupations for women and all of the 20 largest occupations for men.

The data on pressing concerns for women could be a sign of progress, or it could simply mean that the gender equality movement (along with everything else in the US) is undergoing some shifts. Either way, women across all states and socio-economic and racial backgrounds have a range of different experiences and priorities.