This Fitness Device Could Help You Be More Intimate With Your Partner

The Xersizer is billed as a “secret weapon in the bedroom.”

(Xersizer)

Presented by APG

On average, most men go to the gym 2-3 times a week to exercise various muscle groups. But now there’s a new device designed to work an oft-ignored muscle: a hydro-pump to optimize the health of the penile tissue.

As men age past 40, the frequency of nighttime and morning erections can dwindle, preventing the penile muscles from being kept in shape. Men’s members may also weaken because they might not be having as much sex as they once were. Enter the Xersizer: a drug-free, FDA-regulated device designed to subdue potential recurring erectile difficulties by simply exercising the tissue on a regular basis.

(Xersizer)

Starting at $109, the Xersizer has been demonstrated to significantly increase penile blood flow and boost oxygenation and nitric oxide synthesis, thereby encouraging healthy structural penile integrity. The boost in oxygenated arterial blood into the penile tissue helps maintain a healthy corporal blood system and reduces toxins in the tissues.

The Xersizer uses the power of water through a hydraulic vacuum to draw blood into the penis, which can improve erection quality and increase sensitivity during intimacy. The Xersizer is a fitness product, not a sex toy, and it’s presented in a sleek black box that arrives discretely as a potential private training aid.

The company promises results in 60 days or your money back. The instructions recommend using the product three times per week to feel supercharged and confident when the time is right. Those trips to the gym may now also include some supplemental exercising at home with Xersizer.