For Underoutfit, providing comfortable bras isn’t just about selecting the right materials or improving the design; it is also about recognizing that bras are never “one size fits all” and that the bra one woman finds luxuriously comfortable might prove a misery to another.

That’s why Underoutfit takes a different approach from many online sellers of intimate apparel. It offers a unique 180-day wash-and-wear trial period and free “no questions asked” returns and exchanges. The intent is to ensure that women who order Underoutfit bras have the opportunity to try them on in the comfort of their own homes. During this long trial period (up to half a year), a woman can try, wear, and even wash the bras before deciding. Underoutfit’s website also has a dedicated “Customer Care” menu with an Easy Returns Portal.

A Commitment To Comfort

Underoutfit’s expert team of bra engineers has over 25 years of experience and has designed bras for many large, well-known brands. Their products are wire-free with a comfort-first design that prioritizes fit and ease. Besides design, a variety of options is one of the ways that Underoutfit tries to help women find the most comfortable bras. The sports bras, full coverage, neckline and shaping bras/bralettes among Underoutfit’s bestsellers feature many styles, colors and fabrics, from lace to cotton and satin. The possibility of returning any bra within six months without even needing to explain why can help make it easy for a cost-conscious woman to look through the catalog and select bras that meet her preferences.

A Commitment To Sustainability

Underoutfit’s website expresses a commitment to making its products “in a way that respects both people and the planet.” For Underoutfit, that means responsible manufacturing. The company works with factories that have WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) and Amfori BSCI (Business Social Compliance Initiative) certifications to make sure that the manufacturing process is ethical, transparent, and environmentally conscious.

Building A Club

Ultimately, Underoutfit’s ambition is to become a household name for comfort and quality in women’s undergarments. Their team thinks the way to this goal is to make their customers happy with the bras they make and their overall experience with Underoutfit. In addition to underwear, activewear and shapewear, Underoutfit also produces and sells tops, leggings, thigh protectors and a small “For Him” line of boxers and T-shirts. Underoutfit currently ships across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. They aim to see “every woman try one of our bras at least once at home.”

