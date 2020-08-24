Watch This 1928 Bugatti Grand Prix Racer Tear it Up on The Track

The classic race car has still got it.

Classic car auction company Gooding & Company has shared a new video of a gorgeously restored 1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix putting the pedal to the metal. Considered by many exotic auto aficionados to be the finest racing car of its era and one of the most enduring automotive designs ever, the Type 35 Grand Prix is among the most iconic Bugattis ever made.

Gooding & Company

Painstakingly preserved by three Belgian collectors over the past 60 years, and benefiting from a comprehensive, yet seemingly invisible mechanical restoration by marque specialist Ivan Dutton Ltd,. this Bugatti Grand Prix remains in pristine condition, retaining its original body work and serial-numbered components.

Watch it in action in the video above.

The 1928 Bugatti Type 35C Grand Prix is available for sale beginning September 5 at Gooding & Company's "Passion of a Lifetime" auction.