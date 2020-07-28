This Custom Porsche 356 RSR 'Outlaw' Can Be Yours

RM Sotheby's

A Frankensteined Porsche hot rod with the chassis of a '90s-era 911 and the body of its predecessor, the 356, sounds appropriately insane. But that's exactly what's coming to RM Sotheby's upcoming SHIFT/Monterey event, which is billed as the largest ever online auction of its kind.

RM Sotheby's

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The classic car dealer only provided art of the 1960 Porsche 356 RSR "Outlaw," but it's from Emory Motorsports, a company that's created a brand around building custom "Outlaw" versions of Porsche's first production model, often for high-profile clients like John Oates of legendary pop duo Hall & Oates.

RM Sotheby's

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A 2019 Motor 1 article on the exact same car lays out the specs, the most notable being an exposed rear-mounted engine. It's a twin-turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four that sends 393 horses through a five-speed manual gearbox, which is plenty of power in a car that weighs a mere 1,950 pounds.

RM Sotheby's

The nose and tail and aluminum deck lid and hood were all hand-formed, and the louvres, stainless steel mesh grille, and intercooler inserts in the rear fender were added for extra custom flair. The rocker panels are modified Porsche 911 pieces, while the side and quarter windows are made of Plexiglass.

RM Sotheby's

The 1960 Porsche 365 RSR "Outlaw" is just one of approximately 200 sought-after vehicles that'll hit the block on August 10, including a 2014 Pagani Huayra, 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, a 1937 Bugatti Type 57C Ventoux, and a 2001 Ferrari 550 GT1 Prodrive.

RM Sotheby's

Pre-sale value estimates haven't been revealed, but feel free to browse all of the SHIFT/Monterey lots here.